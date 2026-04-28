Dubai, UAE: Pantheon Development has announced the relocation of its headquarters to a new, expanded office in Bay Gate Tower – marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and strategic evolution.

The move places the developer at the centre of Dubai’s thriving commercial landscape and reflects its ambition to remain closely connected to the city’s fast‑growing real estate and business community.

The decision to shift to Business Bay aligns with Pantheon Development’s vision to enhance accessibility and streamline engagement with partners, investors, and clients. The new office occupies a full floor within Bay Gate Tower and offers sweeping 360‑degree views of Dubai’s skyline – a fitting representation of the brand’s forward‑looking outlook.

“Our move to Bay Gate Tower reflects the evolution of Pantheon Development as we continue to scale and expand our footprint across the UAE,” said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder, Pantheon Development.

“It was essential to position ourselves at the heart of Dubai’s business hub, and this new space gives us the room, the environment, and the energy to collaborate more effectively with our partners and clients, while offering our team an inspiring place to innovate and grow. The full-floor layout and 360-degree views mirror our ambition: expansive, forward‑looking, and built for the future.”

Designed to support a modern and collaborative work culture, the new office introduces an environment equipped with advanced technology, enhanced meeting and presentation areas, and dedicated zones that elevate the client experience.

The upgraded setting will allow for greater innovation, efficiency, and synergy across teams, while providing a workspace that reflects the brand’s emphasis on contemporary design and thoughtful functionality.

About Pantheon Development:

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dubai, Pantheon Development revolutionised the UAE’s real estate landscape by introducing affordable luxury to Dubai’s residential sector.

Identifying a gap in the market, the company set out to deliver high quality, stylish homes that redefine value for money. Pantheon Development quickly earned industry recognition, winning the "Best Affordable Luxury Property" award at the 2019 Arabian Business Real Estate Awards.

The company's philosophy, “The Pantheon Promise,” emphasises uncompromising quality, contemporary design, and affordability.

It specialises in crafting vibrant communities that enrich residents' lifestyles, offering amenities and features tailored for comfort and elegance. The brand is synonymous with delivering luxury living spaces in sought-after locations like Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Pantheon Development is actively expanding its footprint, including a significant AED 1 billion investment in Ras Al Khaimah's Central district. With an impressive portfolio featuring the developer continues to push boundaries while staying true to its commitment to offering affordable luxury without compromise.