Dubai, UAE, Emirates NBD Asset Management, the asset management division of Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has highlighted the success of FundStar UAE Equities Income Fund, the bank’s first public fund in Dubai International Financial Centre, with a milestone achievement of surpassing USD 100 million in Assets Under Management (AUM).

Since its launch in November 2024, the FundStar UAE Equities Income Fund has offered access to a diversified portfolio of UAE-listed companies with attractive dividend profiles, with the potential to participate in long-term capital appreciation in a growing domestic market. As of 31 March 2026, the Fund’s AUM stood at USD 100.04 million, a substantial increase from USD 14.14 million at 31st December 2024 and has delivered a cumulative return of 21.96% with a 12-month performance of 13.30%. Against the backdrop of recent market dislocation, select stocks and sectors with strong fundamentals are expected to remain resilient, creating potential entry points for investors.

The fund aims for a dividend yield of 5% annum, offering eligible share classes quarterly income distributions. The consistent performance along with competitive dividend yield presents attractive opportunities for income-focused investors. This aligns with

Emirates NBD’s broader focus on growing its wealth and investment offering with regulated, professionally managed solutions tailored to regional investor preferences.

Based on this success the bank has also unlocked broader access for customers with the launch of a new Emirates Global High Yield Sukuk Fund within the FundStar platform, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to providing income-oriented investment solutions tailored for regional and international investors.

Michail Samawi, SEO, Group Head of Asset Management at Emirates NBD, commented: “We are pleased to highlight the growth of the DIFC-domiciled FundStar platform with income-focused investment options spanning UAE equities and global sukuk. The outstanding performance of the FundStar UAE Equities Income Fund since its launch in November 2024, achieving a total return of 21.96%, underscores the strength of the UAE equity market and our active management capabilities. We have successfully strengthened our relations with our customers and now have broadened access with the introduction of the new FundStar Emirates Global High Yield Sukuk Fund, providing access to attractive income opportunities within the global sukuk market, at a time when sukuk valuations are attractive and yields have enhanced. These professionally managed portfolios offer daily liquidity, providing investors with the flexibility to adjust allocations as market conditions evolve.”

He added: “As one of the largest asset managers in the UAE, Emirates NBD Asset Management is using its expertise to offer access to professionally managed portfolios with daily liquidity.”

The FundStar UAE Equities Income Fund and the new FundStar Emirates Global High Yield Sukuk Fund are designed to meet rising investor demand for professionally managed portfolios, while enabling them to participate in robust growth opportunities with the flexibility required in today's dynamic market environment.

Press release and image link: https://we.tl/t-SaxSnZ6u4tVBAF40

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 10 million active customers. As of 31st March 2026, total assets were AED 1.2 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 327 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 790 branches and 4,536 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Email: emiratesnbd@bursonglobal.com