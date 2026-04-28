Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announced the start of work on a strategy aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, in line with its commitment to supporting national priorities in environmental protection and sustainable development. As the first applied university in Qatar, UDST is reinforcing its leadership role in adopting energy sustainability practices through a comprehensive institutional approach that extends beyond individual initiatives.

As part of this direction, the University continues to advance its strategic partnerships, through a memorandum of understanding that was signed with Mannai Energy W.L.L. to support efforts in improving energy efficiency and developing sustainable infrastructure. This collaboration includes establishing a clear roadmap toward carbon neutrality, with defined timelines and measurable performance indicators, in addition to assessing campus energy consumption and emissions, developing environmental performance metrics, exploring photovoltaic solar energy opportunities, enhancing building and facility efficiency, and supporting the transition toward sustainable mobility solutions, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the evaluation of fleet electrification.

In this context, Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, stated:

“Achieving carbon neutrality is one of our key strategic priorities. We are committed to integrating sustainability principles across all our academic and operational activities, reflecting our role as a leading applied university preparing a generation capable of developing sustainable solutions. Collaborating with industry partners such as Mannai Energy is essential to accelerating this transition, enabling us to translate our ambitions into tangible, real-world impact.”

Mr. Khalid Ahmad Al-Mannai, Vice Chairman- Executive Committee, commented:

“Mannai Energy is proud to support UDST on its Net Zero journey. This collaboration aligns with our focus on enabling low‑carbon energy solutions and supporting institutions in developing practical, future‑ready decarbonization strategies. Together, we aim to contribute to Qatar’s broader sustainability and energy transition goals.”

Driven by this strategic objective, the University adopts an integrated approach focused on enhancing energy efficiency, expanding the use of renewable energy sources, and developing innovative sustainable mobility solutions, while promoting environmental awareness among students, faculty, and staff. It also aims to strengthen its position as a living applied platform for sustainability by transforming its campus into a holistic model for clean energy, bridging applied education with real-world practices.

The University also places strong emphasis on promoting a culture of sustainability within its academic and administrative community through awareness programs, workshops, and educational initiatives aimed at empowering students, faculty, and staff to actively contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Through these initiatives, the University reaffirms its commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030 and strengthens its role as a key driver of innovation and sustainability by translating national ambitions into applied practices across its campus, while preparing a generation capable of leading sustainable transformation from Qatar to the world.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has 80 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

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www.udst.edu.qa

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About Mannai Energy

Mannai Energy, a leader in low-carbon energy and services in the GCC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mannai Corporation QPSC. The company enables clients to achieve their decarbonization goals through tailored, financed solutions, supporting Qatar’s vision for economic diversification and environmental sustainability.