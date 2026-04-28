Amman, Jordan – Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian company operating Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), has released the airport’s traffic statistics for the first quarter of 2026. These results highlight a period of strategic consolidation and network diversification for Jordan’s prime gateway to the world, reflecting the airport's ability to maintain high-quality service standards during a fluctuating period for the global aviation industry.

During the first three months of the year, QAIA welcomed a total of 1,978,702 passengers, representing a 7.4% decrease compared to the same period in 2025. In terms of flight activity, the airport recorded 16,895 aircraft movements (ACM), marking a 3.6% decline year-on-year. On the logistics front, QAIA handled 14,501 tons of air cargo during the first quarter, marking a 26.8% decrease from the previous year. These figures reflect the broader geopolitical and economic complexities currently impacting the regional landscape, as well as the ongoing reconfiguration of global supply chains and airspace disruptions that have necessitated more complex routing for dedicated freighters.

A closer look at the quarterly performance reveals a strong start to the year. In January, QAIA welcomed 915,454 passengers and recorded 7,428 ACM, followed by 692,940 passengers and 5,886 ACM in February. Comparing these figures to the same period in 2025, the airport initially experienced a growth trend of approximately 6.4% in passenger traffic and 13.0% in aircraft movements. Regarding cargo, the airport processed 5,841 tons in January and 5,810 tons in February, marking a 5.2% year-on-year decrease.

This momentum shifted in March, when QAIA handled 370,308 passengers, recorded 3,581 ACM and processed 2,850 tons of cargo, reflecting month-on-month declines of approximately 46.6% in passenger traffic, 39.2% in aircraft movements, and 50.9% in cargo volumes compared to February. The contrast between the performance in the early months and the final quarterly totals underscores the significant impact of external regional challenges that emerged during the month, which QAIA has worked diligently to navigate.

Despite these external pressures, QAIA has prioritized the expansion of Jordan’s global reach by successfully diversifying its destination network. In collaboration with the national carrier Royal Jordanian, four routes were launched during the first quarter, connecting Amman with Misrata in Libya, Munich and Hamburg in Germany, and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Three of these destinations are newly introduced to Queen Alia International Airport, while the Sharjah route is a new addition to the airline’s network. By opening these new corridors, QAIA is actively strengthening the Kingdom's links to vital Gulf, European, and North African hubs, ensuring Jordan remains a competitive destination for both business and leisure.

Commenting on the results, Nicolas Deviller, Chief Executive Officer of Airport International Group, said, “While the first quarter of 2026 has been defined by a complex regional environment, Queen Alia International Airport has distinguished itself through unwavering reliability. At a time when several neighboring airports were forced to suspend operations due to regional volatility, QAIA remained fully operational, serving as a steadfast gateway for the region. This continuity is a testament to our operational resilience and our role as a stable hub in a shifting landscape.”

Through these concerted efforts, Queen Alia International Airport continues to fulfill its role as a stable and welcoming gateway, supporting national ambitions for tourism, trade, and international cooperation. By adapting to market shifts and proactively seeking new airline partners, Airport International Group remains committed to enhancing the passenger experience and maintaining the airport's status as a prime gateway to the Kingdom.