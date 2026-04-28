The General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI), in collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), successfully organized a webinar titled “Enhancing the Resilience of Islamic Banks in the Face of Global Exogenous Events.”

This webinar was held as part of the ongoing cooperation between the BIBF and CIBAFI, aimed at strengthening knowledge sharing and capacity building within the Islamic financial services industry.

The webinar provided a platform for strategic dialogue on strengthening institutional resilience in Islamic banks amid increasing global uncertainties. It addressed the evolving nature and transmission channels of exogenous shocks, including climate-related risks, geopolitical developments, financial disruptions, and cyber threats. The discussions also highlighted key considerations related to governance, risk appetite frameworks, operational resilience, as well as supervisory expectations and crisis preparedness mechanisms.

In addition, the webinar explored how Islamic finance principles, rooted in ethical values, social responsibility, and real economy linkages can contribute to building more resilient and sustainable financial systems.

During the opening session, Ms. Zainab Al Owainaty, Director of Administration and Finance of CIBAFI, stated: “Strengthening resilience in Islamic banks has become a strategic imperative amid the growing frequency and complexity of global shocks. This webinar underscores CIBAFI’s ongoing commitment to advancing the industry through impactful thought leadership, dynamic knowledge exchange, and the promotion of robust risk management and governance practices. Our collaboration with the BIBF highlights a shared vision to empower industry professionals with the critical tools and forward-looking insights needed to navigate evolving risks and drive sustainable, long-term stability.”

Dr. Rizwan Malik, Head of the Islamic Finance Centre at the BIBF, commented: “At the BIBF, we are firmly committed to advancing professional excellence and fostering meaningful dialogue on the most pressing challenges facing the industry. This webinar served as a dynamic platform for practitioners and experts to exchange forward-looking insights on resilience, risk management, and crisis preparedness in Islamic banking. Our partnership with CIBAFI reflects a shared ambition to strengthen the capabilities of the financial sector and proactively address emerging global risks”.

The webinar also marked the soft launch of CIBAFI’s report, “Responding to Severe Exogenous Events: A Guide for Islamic Banks,” presented by Mr. Rachid Ettaai, Assistant Director of Strategic Planning and Operations at CIBAFI, who highlighted key findings and practical approaches to enhancing resilience in Islamic banks.

The webinar brought together a distinguished group of industry experts and practitioners, including Mr. Lilian Le Falher, Managing Director at ISTRAT Advisory, Bahrain; Dr. Jarmo Kotilaine, Economic Advisor at Tamkeen, Bahrain; and Dr. Sutan Emir Hidayat, Director at the National Committee for Islamic Economy and Finance (KNEKS), and Associate Professor at Gunadarma University, Indonesia. The session was moderated by Mr. Rachid Ettaai, and was attended by representatives from Islamic banks and financial institutions, regulatory authorities, and academia.

CIBAFI and the BIBF will continue to collaborate on initiatives that support the development of the Islamic financial services industry and enhance its resilience in an increasingly complex global environment.

About CIBAFI:

CIBAFI is an international non-profit organisation founded in 2001 by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and a number of leading Islamic financial institutions. CIBAFI is affiliated with the

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). With more than 140 members from over 30 jurisdictions all around the world, CIBAFI is recognised as a key piece in the international architecture of Islamic finance.

In its mission to support the Islamic financial services industry growth by providing specific activities and initiatives that leverage current opportunities while preserving the value proposition of Islamic finance, CIBAFI is guided by its Strategic Objectives, which are, 1) Strengthening CIBAFI’s Role in Representing and Advocating for the Industry; 2) Promoting sustainable growth and innovation, and providing technical support to the Islamic finance industry; 3) Enhancing Knowledge and Research in Islamic Finance; and 4) Professional Development and Capacity Building.

CIBAFI’s office is located at Deema tower, 7th Floor, Office 71, Building 657, Road 2811, Block 428, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain.

For more information on CIBAFI, please contact:CIBAFI Secretariat at Phone: +973 17357300, email: media@cibafi.org

About the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF):

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is a leading provider of professional education and training in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Established in 1981, BIBF delivers high-quality programmes across key business disciplines, including banking, Islamic finance, accounting, leadership, insurance, and information technology. Offering over 400 courses and internationally recognised qualifications in partnership with global institutions, BIBF serves more than 16,000 participants annually. With a strong international presence and a faculty comprising experienced practitioners and academics, BIBF continues to play a pivotal role in developing human capital both regionally and globally.