Novus Aviation Capital. ("Novus"), a DIFC-based, independent aircraft leasing and financing firm, has launched Tamweel Aviation Finance III Fund (the "Fund") with the assistance of the Maples Group leveraging its comprehensive fund administration, fiduciary and legal services capabilities.

The Fund centres on secured second-lien financing geared towards airlines and aviation lessors that require a solution that goes beyond traditional senior financing. The Maples Group has assisted Novus, a longstanding, valued client, with the Fund throughout each stage of its development: the legal team assisted in fund establishment and inception; Maples Fund Services providing market-leading fund administration; and the Fiduciary Services team in Dublin providing an array of specialist transactional services and support.

“Novus provides global innovative and tailored aircraft-backed financial solutions with an unmatched track record spanning more than 30 years,” says Fred Tabbal, Regional Head of Fund Services - Middle East. “We are privileged to continue to support Novus’s growth with a bespoke set of services spanning legal, fiduciary and fund administration support.”

“The Maples Group’s work on this transaction speaks both to the firm’s full array of fund formation services as well as its multi-jurisdictional capabilities which involved lawyers and professionals in Dubai, Dublin, and the Cayman Islands”, says Philip Ireland, Joint Managing Partner. “We are grateful to Novus for this opportunity and for our continued partnership.”

Novus is an established player in the global aviation financing market. Novus operates out of five offices, including its DIFC headquarters. The Fund itself likewise has a solid track record. The original Tamweel Aviation Finance Fund (“TAF I”) launched in July 2013, deploying its capital and committing its allocated funds in full by 2018. The TAF II fund followed on this success, launching in March 2018, with this Fund being the third iteration. The fund operates through a partnership structure involving a host of LPs, including Novus, Airbus and the Development Bank of Japan. Notably, the TAF series of funds has been focussed on financing new Airbus technology aircraft.

“The launch of Tamweel Aviation Finance III represents a continuation of one of our core managed lending franchises, providing customised, secured second-lien solutions to Airbus customers. We are once again delighted to partner with Airbus and the Development Bank of Japan, whose continued commitment to the TAF platform is a strong endorsement of our approach to aviation credit,” says Mounir Kuzbari, co-CEO of Novus Aviation Capital. “We also thank the Maples Group for their ongoing support. We highly value their integrated capabilities across legal, fiduciary and fund administration services, as well as the strong partnership we have built with their team over the years.”

The global aviation industry provides investors with opportunities across segments backed by strong fundamentals, spanning maintenance, parts, leasing and sales. The aviation finance sector reached the $1 trillion in revenue benchmark in 2025, with aircraft deliveries poised to continue their upward trajectory over the next few years. With positive industry conditions expected to provide continued support to the aviation finance sector, the Maples Group’s legal, fiduciary and fund services teams are well placed to assist fund managers growing in the sector.

About The Maples Group

The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services. The Maples Group distinguishes itself with a client-focused approach, providing solutions tailored to their specific needs. Its global network of lawyers and industry professionals are strategically located in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East to ensure that clients gain immediate access to expert advice and bespoke support, within convenient time zones. For more information, please visit maples.com.

Contact

Melissa Barrero

Head of Public Relations

melissa.barrero@maples.com

About Novus Aviation Capital

Novus was established in 1994 as an independent, privately held aircraft leasing platform, focused on investing in commercial aircraft assets. The Novus team operates out of its five global offices in the Middle East, Europe and Asia and is active in operating and finance leases, mezzanine and junior debt as well as third-party aircraft remarketing, servicing and advisory services. Visit www.novus.aero for more information.

Contact

Jude Al-Kutoubi

Jude.alkutoubi@novus.aero