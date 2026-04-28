Cairo, QNB Egypt, a subsidiary of QNB Group, a leading financial institution in Africa and the Middle East, has opened its second branch in the New Administrative Capital, reinforcing its presence in one of Egypt’s fastest growing financial and administrative centres.

QNB Egypt’s expansion reflects its strategy to grow in high impact locations and improve accessibility to its services. It also aligns with national efforts to position the New Administrative Capital as a leading financial and investment hub, while advancing financial inclusion through the delivery of modern banking services to a broad customer base.

QNB Egypt now operates a network of 239 branches across Egypt, following the opening of its new branch, underscoring its continued focus on growth in strategically important locations.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohamed Bedeir, CEO of QNB Egypt, Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) alongside senior bank executives and key stakeholders.

The new branch in the Central Business District spans approximately 1,100 square meters and offers a full suite of services, including corporate banking, retail banking, and digital solutions, designed to deliver a more seamless and efficient customer experience.

About QNB Egypt:

QNB Egypt is a subsidiary of QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa. The Bank’s vision is to strengthen its position as the preferred banking partner for customers in the Egyptian market, driven by its world-class financial services and high-quality service for both corporate and retail clients. It also remains committed to its social responsibility in achieving sustainable development and delivering optimal returns to its shareholders.

The Bank serves more than 1,961,694 customers through a team of over 7,680 specialised bankers, supported by a nationwide branch network covering all governorates across Egypt. Its network spans over 239 branches, 920 ATMs, and more than 38,960 Point-of-Sale to serve clients nationwide in addition to a 24/7 customer contact center.

QNB Egypt has established a number of subsidiaries across diverse fields, including QNB Leasing, established in 1997, QNB Life Insurance in 2003, which offers a wide range of life insurance and savings products. In 2012, the Bank also established QNB Factoring as a financial institution providing all types of local and international factoring services.