Projects reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for healthcare investment and support continued growth of the emirate’s healthcare sector

Dubai, Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), has broken ground on two flagship developments, PIXEL DHCC and IBN SINA+, marking a key milestone in the first phase of its AED1.3 billion development programme.

The two developments, scheduled for completion by November 2027, form part of DHCA’s broader efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for healthcare investment, while supporting the sustained growth of the emirate’s healthcare sector.

Details of the projects were announced during a ceremony attended by Issam Galadari, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority; Dr. Khalil Charif, Managing Partner of International Foundation Group LLC (IFG); Roula El Hachem Terrien, CEO at Design and Architecture Bureau (DAR); James Abbott‏, Group Director at P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd, along with senior DHCA officials and key stakeholders.

Issam Galadari, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “The groundbreaking of PIXEL DHCC and IBN SINA+ marks an important step in the delivery of our AED1.3 billion development programme. By providing world-class, sustainable facilities, we continue to strengthen the free zone’s integrated ecosystem and attract investment, including foreign direct investment. This supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, while reinforcing DHCC’s position as a global healthcare and wellness destination.”

PIXEL DHCC is a LEED platinum-certified office building, the first of its kind in DHCC. Designed by P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd, it spans 13,000 square metres across nine floors, offering a flexible mix of office units and ground-floor commercial spaces.

IBN SINA+ is a purpose-built medical complex, designed by Dubai-based DAR. The shell-and-core structure covers 5,800 square metres across five floors, providing multi-functional surgical, diagnostic, outpatient, and medical office spaces. IBN SINA+ is an extension of the existing IBN SINA facility in the community.

To complement these developments, DHCA is also delivering supporting infrastructure to enhance accessibility and support the needs of the growing DHCC community.