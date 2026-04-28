Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School in France, the parent institution of Vatel Bahrain, has retained its position as the leading hospitality school in France for the fifth consecutive year and advanced to 11th place globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Hospitality and Leisure Management.

Issued annually by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the rankings are widely regarded as one of the most prominent international benchmarks for higher education. Vatel’s latest performance reflects the continued strength of its academic model, its close alignment with industry requirements and the growing international recognition of its educational outcomes.

Commenting on the achievement, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, said: “It is a matter of great pride to see Vatel advance to 11th place globally while retaining its leading position in France. This recognition reflects the strength of the Group’s long-standing academic vision and its sustained efforts to advance learning standards and foster innovation across its international campuses, including Bahrain. It also captures the value of a 45-year legacy built on excellence in shaping the next generation of leaders in tourism, hospitality and hotel management.”

Sheikh Khaled added: “This international recognition gives us further momentum at Vatel Bahrain to strengthen our academic offering in support of Bahrain’s Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s tourism goals. It also reinforces Bahrain’s position as a leading regional destination for educational tourism and supports our efforts to attract students from around the world. Through a learning experience shaped by real industry practice and partnerships with leading hotel brands, we aim to equip our students with the practical skills and readiness sought by top hospitality employers.”

Mr. Paul d’Azémar, Director of the International Network at Vatel Group, said: “Our rise in the global rankings reflects the collective efforts of more than 50 Vatel campuses around the world and confirms the strength and consistency of our educational model. Today, more than 50,000 Vatel graduates hold leading positions across different continents, and we remain proud of the contribution our international campuses continue to make to the development of future hospitality leaders.”

Mr. d’Azémar added that this latest recognition further affirms Vatel’s ability to deliver education that remains closely aligned with the evolving needs of the international labor market, while maintaining the academic quality and professional relevance that have become hallmarks of the institution’s global standing.

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh

Al Jasra, Kingdom of Bahrain

About Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School:

Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 50+ campuses across 30+ countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 50,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 11th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for five consecutive years.