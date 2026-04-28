Muscat, Oman, SOHAR Port and Freezone has announced the launch of the Sustainability and Renewable Energy Program in collaboration with the Youth Center. The program aims to equip over 50 young Omanis, aged 25-34, with essential skills for the global energy transition. The target group includes a diverse range of individuals including science and engineering graduates, professionals, job seekers, and entrepreneurs in the clean energy sector.

Running for a month, the program bridges theoretical knowledge with practical applications through interactive workshops, scenario-based learning, and real-world case studies. The curriculum, aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040 covers renewable energy fundamentals; green hydrogen applications; energy storage and value chains; integration strategies; efficiency measures; carbon markets; Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS); fuel cells; and sustainable mobility. The program will equip participants with the skills to analyze systems through technical, environmental, and economic lenses. They will enhance their understanding of carbon management, cultivate innovation for scalable clean energy solutions, and prepare for future careers in sustainability and industrial fields.

“This program is a focused investment in building national capabilities for Oman’s energy transition,” commented Said Al Balushi, Administration and Government Relations Manager at SOHAR Port and Freezone. “By providing practical exposure to renewable energy, hydrogen, and carbon management, we are strengthening the talent base for economic diversification and sustainable industrial sectors in line with national priorities.”

The Sustainability and Renewable Energy Program advances SOHAR Port and Freezone’s ESG, CSR, and local content commitments by promoting environmental awareness, community capacity building, and youth engagement in sustainability and energy transition initiatives. It aligns with Oman Vision 2040 by developing a skilled national workforce for future energy sectors and driving economic diversification.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agribulk terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating around 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.