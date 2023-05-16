Dubai, UAE – Swisslog, a global leader in robotic, data-driven, and flexible automated solutions, has announced its participation in the upcoming Seamless Middle East 2023 - the region’s leading exhibition and conference exploring the future of digital commerce.

At Seamless Middle East 2023, Swisslog, which has already made its mark in the region with clients such as Mai Dubai, Robostores, Almarai, and Raha, will be showcasing AutoStore, with a spectacular live demo. AutoStore is a highly efficient robotic storage and order processing solution that integrates easily into existing buildings, designed to help retailers and e-commerce companies meet the growing demand for fast, accurate, and reliable order fulfilment while continuing to compress order cycles and delivery times.

The convenience of online shopping in the MENA region has led to a surge in demand for quick and reliable deliveries, putting pressure on warehouses to streamline their operations. Forward-thinking companies are turning to warehouse automation technology to optimise their processes and improve efficiency to keep up. Recent reports suggest that by 2025, autonomous robots will process up to 50% of all e-commerce orders, while the average order fulfilment time is projected to decrease from 4 hours to just 30 minutes by 2028.

In addition, the UAE is taking major strides towards becoming a global leader in the robotics and automation industry, aiming to increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) to 9%. The benefits of automation are clear, and the investment and effort required to implement these systems are worth it for their increased efficiency and customer satisfaction.

David Dronfield, General Manager, Swisslog Middle East, commented, “Seamless Middle East 2023 is a great platform for us to drive the message that automation is the prime force taking retailers and e-commerce marketplaces to new heights of success. One of our key USPs is the ease with which AutoStore and our other solutions can be implemented without impacting existing infrastructure, ensuring minimal downtime or disruption. Our tailored automation solutions improve order fulfilment, and accuracy, while significantly reducing operating costs. Our mission is to change the perception of automation in the Middle East and be at the forefront of this transformation.”

Swisslog's automated solutions are at the forefront of effective smart warehousing and offer innovative ways for businesses across the Middle East to improve and streamline their operations. Their proven track record in the field of automation technology ensures that businesses can trust their expertise to provide tailored solutions that meet their unique needs. By embracing automation, businesses can stay ahead of the competition, improve their bottom line, and offer exceptional customer service.

Seamless Middle East 2023 is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 23rd to 24th of May 2023. To learn more about Swisslog’s innovative automation solutions, attendees can visit Booth R62.

For more information on Swisslog, please visit https://www.swisslog.com/ or https://www.swisslog.com/ar-ae

About Swisslog

Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 14,000 people working across the globe. www.swisslog.com