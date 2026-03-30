Dubai, UAE – Swisslog, a leading provider of data-driven warehouse automation technology, is expanding its automated storage and retrieval portfolio for pallet solutions with AgileStore, a next generation roaming pallet shuttle (4-way shuttle). The system is designed to maximize storage density, optimize space, and enable flexible, fully automated material flows.

With AgileStore, Swisslog completes its pallet ASRS portfolio. It strengthens the company’s ASRS offering by adding a roaming pallet shuttle system alongside its established PowerStore bi-directional pallet shuttle system and Vectura pallet stacker crane.

Flexible, high performance warehouse automation

AgileStore enables multidirectional travel forward, backward, cross-aisle, and vertical. This allows each shuttle to move independently across the system and improves how pallet movement is managed.

The 4-way shuttle supports flexible pallet storage and adapts to changing demand. It is particularly effective in warehouse environments with irregular geometries, where traditional aisle-based systems limit flexibility. It enables high-density storage with dynamic access across deep lanes and mixed SKU environments, without the need for structural changes.

The roaming shuttles work with integrated lift systems that move both shuttles and pallets between racking levels, supporting efficient load transfer and storage. Each shuttle can reach any location in the system, reducing manual interventions and supporting dynamic routing and workload balancing. This also improves space utilization across the warehouse.

As part of a pallet ASRS system, AgileStore uses automation and control software to manage storage and retrieval, reducing forklift use, and maintain inventory accuracy.

“Warehouses today need automation systems that go beyond traditional shuttle limitations,” said Alexander Leitner, EVP Strategy & Markets, Swisslog. “The roaming pallet shuttle moves across aisles and levels, enabling efficient pallet handling, and scalable performance as storage needs evolve.”

System capabilities and applications

Swisslog is partnering with Eurofork as the supplier of roaming pallet shuttle technology and automation systems. Eurofork has already deployed multiple installations worldwide, demonstrating strong market adoption, reliable warehouse operations, and proven automation performance.

The system supports a wide range of pallet types, including EURO, Industry, CHEP Block, CP1, CP2, CP3 and GMA. It handles loads up to 1,500 kg, ensuring safe storage and full load control.

AgileStore operates in both ambient and cold storage environments, down to -30 °C, making it well-suited for food & beverage, grocery and 3PL providers that require dependable pallet storage and accurate inventory. In cold storage environments, the system controls traffic, load sequencing, and pallet flow to protect goods, maintain throughput, reduce forklift travel, as well as minimizing manual handling.

“With its reliable performance in both ambient and deep-freeze environments, AgileStore delivers the versatility that today’s diverse warehouse operations demand,” said Maurizio Traversa, CEO Eurofork.

Software integration and scalable design

AgileStore integrates seamlessly with Swisslog’s software ecosystem, supporting warehouse automation, and real-time control for pallet storage and inventory visibility.

The control software of the roaming pallet shuttle with advanced traffic management optimizes the system’s performance across shuttles and lifts, while storage and retrieval strategies are executed via control interfaces to Swisslog’s intralogistics platform SynQ (or any standard WMS software). These software capabilities work towards ensuring accurate inventory control across the warehouse, maximizing both space utilization and operational reliability.

Underlying all of this is a modular design built around purpose-built racking, highspeed lifts, and roaming shuttles, each with continuous WiFi connectivity for a safe, coordinated operation. This architecture scales readily as storage needs evolve, making AgileStore equally suited to current demands and future growth.

For more information on AgileStore and Swisslog automation technologies, visit https://www.swisslog.com/agilestore.

About Swisslog

Swisslog designs, manufactures and optimizes automated logistics solutions across the supply chain, powered by our modular SynQ software platform. With a global team of passionate employees and a portfolio of best-in-class technologies, we partner with customers from solution design through lifecycle.www.swisslog.com | www.kuka.com