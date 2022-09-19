Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sweid & Sweid has announced its latest project, 6 Falak, a new commercial development located in Dubai Internet City (DIC). After great success delivering landmark commercial developments in DIC, including The Edge and the Visa CEMEA Headquarters, Sweid & Sweid is commencing a new project that will grow their portfolio of cutting-edge class-A office buildings and enhance the local market offering.

The project site is situated adjacent to the Visa CEMEA Headquarters building, on the key central artery of Al Falak Street, and becomes the third Sweid & Sweid project to be built within the largest technology cluster in the Middle East. 6 Falak will deliver over 90,000 square feet of leasable area built to institutional-grade specifications. Additionally, each floor offers outdoor terrace areas, and ground level common facilities include a private garden.

Commenting on the announcement, Sweid & Sweid Managing Partner Maher Sweid explained that the new project illustrates the continued innovation of the firm and its commitment to development in Dubai: “6 Falak represents a new generation of commercial developments that responds to a post-COVID era, with additional emphasis on collaboration and establishing a community within the building across multiple tenants, rather than traditional and more segregated office spaces. Coupled with tenants increased demand for quality that we continue to witness in Dubai, we believe 6 Falak has tremendous potential to be a resounding success. We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering best-in-class commercial developments that aid and align with DIC’s vision to foster innovation and technology in Dubai.”

Construction is due to commence shortly, with completion targeted in early 2024.

About Sweid & Sweid

Sweid & Sweid is an international award-winning real estate company targeting niche development, investment and build-to-suit opportunities. From its headquarters in Dubai, Sweid & Sweid has built a reputation for delivering international standard grade-A commercial and residential projects through a comprehensive approach to all phases of the development cycle, sourcing opportunities, funding and execution.

Sweid & Sweid continues to deliver best-in-class solutions, with multinational corporation tenants including: Visa, Oracle, Redbull, Snapchat, SAP, Tesco, FUJITSU, GlaxoSmithKline, SABIC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, McGraw Hill, and Johnson Controls, amongst others.

Recently, Sweid & Sweid have delivered the Banyan Tree Residences – Dubai, a landmark residential development, Visa’s Central Europe Middle East and Africa Headquarters in Dubai, and The Haywood – a 370-unit flagship residential project in Austin, Texas.

