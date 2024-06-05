Moustafa Elsaid: By launching “Lua Residences”, we aim to achieve a prominent position in the Region real estate market.

Dubai: Swank Development unveiled its exceptional "Lua Residences" project, located in the Mohammed bin Rashid City in Meydan. The project, with a total cost of over 320 million dirhams, was launched during a distinguished event attended by a group of VIPs and investors.

This project marks a new chapter for Swank Development and is its first project that falls in line with Dubai's vision to provide an exclusive lifestyle and an unparalleled living experience for everyone. "Lua Residences" is distinguished by uniqueness, offering a limited collection of 42 villas ranging from 4 to 6 bedrooms that integrate high-end interior designs that cater to the diverse needs of residents, in addition to providing a unique living experience that enhances the quality of life and surpasses their expectations.

The project is set in a strategic location that provides easy access to Dubai's most prominent landmarks, while also offering a tranquil haven away from the city's hustle and bustle. This gated community offers a multitude of external amenities that cater to the needs of every resident such vast open spaces, a crystal lagoon, sports facilities, a mosque, retail shops, supermarkets, schools, and medical clinics…

The allure of “Lua Residences” lies not only in its location but also in the exquisite finishing and smart layout of each villa, and the smooth attention to the smallest details. From an architectural standpoint, the project exudes a refined European character that caters to all aspects of life. As for the villa units, each offers a diverse range of exclusive amenities that elevate the living experience such as private pools, interior elevators, landscaped gardens, and innovative solutions such as smart home technology and sustainable practices that create a living space that transcends from the ordinary to ensure a healthy and luxurious lifestyle.

Moustafa Elsaid, Managing Director and Board Member of Swank Development, stated: “As Dubai continues to thrive as one of the happiest and safest cities in the world, and with its remarkable ability to attract top investors from around the globe, we are witnessing a growing demand for high-end residential units. This has driven us to showcase our capacities and expand residential development by launching a project that embodies the essence of luxury, elegance, and practicality in Dubai.

Elsaid added that “Lua Residences” embodies the European ethos in shaping modern lifestyles that embrace luxury and refinement. Through this project, the company aims to establish a prominent position in the Emirati real estate market, attracting more investors, and achieve remarkable success locally and regionally.

Elsaid concluded that Swank Development is aiming to expand its real estate portfolio by acquiring more lands to develop future projects, and is currently in the design and planning phase for its upcoming project which will be announced soon.