Completion of the project with 91 residential units anticipated in the last quarter of 2026

Dubai: In the backdrop of surging interest in residential properties in Dubai, Svarn Development, a real estate development firm formed by technocrats and veterans in the industry with over 50 years of expertise, today announced that its new project - Sereno Residences, at the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) - have already been sold out.

At the ground breaking of the project, Svarn Development said the sale of the residential units at the announcement stage itself was a reflection of the huge demand for residential units in Dubai’s thriving property market.

Svarn Development have been founded by chairman Ramesh Aswani, well known in the industry for his many years of experience in developing and delivering innovative projects, and two industry veterans, - Naresh Odhrani and Shaikh Shamshuddin - both directors of the company.

“At Sereno Residences, our focus is to create life spaces that are distinct in its living quality and functional advantages in a harmonious and peaceful ambience. The project’s location at JVC, a well-established community with excellent infrastructure and smooth connectivity to the key landmarks of Dubai, also adds to potential increase in RoI as Dubai’s realty continues to scale new heights,” said Ramesh Aswani.

Sereno Residences coming up at District 11 of JVC will have 91 residential units in all including 8 studios, 74 one-beds and 9 two-bed room apartments, across a cumulative plot size of 28,003 sq. ft, built-up across G+5 floors on 83,436 sq. ft.

The project contract has been awarded to Gamma Contracting and the consultancy has been given to Monarch Design Engineering Consultant. Svarn Development’s partners in success also include the realty brokerage firms, Artha Realty in collaboration with Neev Realty for sales and marketing.

The anticipated completion of Sereno Residences is in the last quarter of 2026.

The launch price line for Sereno Residences started at AED 624,900 for studios in the range of 382-388 sq. ft, to AED 1.499 million onwards for two-beds between 1,205 to 2,099 sq. ft, with flexible payment plans to suit various timelines of investors.

Svarn Development is also looking at a robust pipeline of projects with estimated investments of over AED 300 million in key and emerging communities including in Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), within the Dubailand development in close proximity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and the Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66).

“The surge in demand for prime real estate in Dubai, thanks to the continuing influx of global HNWI and non-HNWI investors, attracted to the lifestyle and world-class infrastructure of Dubai is propelling a market upheaval. At Svarn Development, we plan to ride the crest of this demand wave,” said Naresh Odhrani.

Residential properties in Dubai have been clocking exponential growth in the first half of 2025 with DXB Interact data showing 99,057 transactions, a 22.5 per cent rise compared to the corresponding period last year. Value of transactions grew by 40 per cent to AED 328.8 billion compared to 2024 first-half.

“JVC is one of the prime investment destinations benefiting from the demand surge with properties in the community offering both rental yields and asset values upwards 10 per cent, in sync with the overall growth of Dubai’s real estate market,” added Shaikh Shamshuddin.