Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Sustainable Square, a leading ESG and sustainability advisory and technology firm, today announced the launch of SQUARELY2.0, the latest evolution of its ESG reporting and data management platform, designed to help organizations across the Middle East respond to growing regulatory, investor, and governance expectations.

The launch comes as organizations across the region accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled, data-driven systems to strengthen transparency, improve decision-making, and support increasingly rigorous sustainability disclosure requirements.

SQUARELY 2.0 introduces enhanced automation, improved data visibility, and AI-enabled workflows that enable organizations to centralize ESG data, strengthen internal controls, and produce audit-ready sustainability disclosures aligned with evolving market and regulatory expectations.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen sustainability reporting shift from a compliance exercise to a strategic, decision-driven function,” said Monaem Ben Lellahom, Group CEO of Sustainable Square. “Squarely 2.0 is our response to that shift. It’s not just about interpreting where the market is today, it’s about building the digital infrastructure organizations need for where sustainability reporting, regulation, and data expectations are heading.”

As sustainability reporting frameworks evolve and scrutiny around data quality increases, organizations are under growing pressure to demonstrate accuracy, consistency, and governance across their disclosures.

“The real challenges in ESG reporting are data structure, consistency, and control,” said Houssem Hajlaoui, CTO of Sustainable Square. “Squarely 2.0 uses AI as an enabler to automate workflows, strengthen data traceability, extract valuable insights and support reporting processes that are scalable, auditable, and aligned with evolving disclosure requirements.”

Organizations already using SQUARELY have highlighted its role in supporting structured, reliable ESG reporting processes.

“I have been using the ESG software ‘Squarely’ for the past two years for ADG’s Sustainability Report and Petromin’s first ever Sustainability Report. This platform continues to fascinate me with its exceptional performance, ethical data integrity, user-friendly design, and its ability to consistently deliver accurate, reliable, and compliant ESG reporting.” Amina M. Nadeem

Corporate Strategy,Business Planning & Sustanability Manager - Petromin

“SQUARELY’s user-friendly interface makes it easy to track and review historical ESG data, supporting efficient internal review and audit processes. The clear disclosure guidance and streamlined approval workflows enable stakeholders to provide accurate inputs with minimal follow-up.”

Feras Al Farsi

ESG and Sustainability Manager - Ominvest

The launch of Squarely 2.0 reinforces Sustainable Square’s commitment to supporting organizations across the Middle East as sustainability reporting, climate disclosure, and ESG governance continue to gain strategic importance.

Squarely 2.0 is now available to organizations across the region.

