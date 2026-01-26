Dubai, UAE: SupperClub, the region’s leading members-only dining and lifestyle platform, has announced a flagship partnership with Visa, introducing guaranteed held tables at the GCC’s most sought-after restaurants for eligible Visa cardholders.

The collaboration addresses one of the most persistent challenges in premium dining – access. Through SupperClub Middle East, Visa cardholders are assured held tables at top-tier restaurants across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, even during peak periods. The program delivers certainty, discretion, and seamless access to the region’s most in-demand venues.

In addition to guaranteed tables, cardholders benefit from a curated range of in-venue privileges, including complimentary signature drinks and bespoke enhancements designed to elevate the dining experience. These benefits reflect SupperClub’s commitment to premium hospitality and personalised service, extending value beyond reservations.

The agreement was formally signed by Mehreen Omar and Muna Mustafa, Co-founders of SupperClub, and Yuri Topunov, VP and Head of Products & Solutions for MENA - Visa, during an exclusive signing ceremony at Hanu, in St. Regis Gardens, The Palm.

These new privileges complement SupperClub’s existing portfolio, which includes exclusive dining offers, preferred access to leading beach clubs, and curated pool experiences across the region. Through the partnership, Visa cardholders gain entry to an elite lifestyle network spanning fine dining, leisure, and social experiences bookable through SupperClub’s concierge platform.

Commenting on the collaboration, Muna Mustafa, Co-founder of SupperClub, said: “By combining SupperClub’s hospitality network with Visa’s affluent cardholder base, we are setting new benchmarks for lifestyle privileges in the GCC. This partnership reflects a shared focus on access, simplicity, and exceptional experiences.”

As the GCC’s dining landscape continues to evolve, demand for priority access to celebrated and emerging venues is accelerating. This partnership represents a shared vision to redefine luxury dining through guaranteed access, positioning hospitality at the centre of the region’s social and business culture.

Yuri Topunov, VP and Head of Products & Solutions for MENA – Visa, said: “At Visa, we lead in creating distinctive propositions for our affluent cardholders in the region, and this partnership with SupperClub reinforces that commitment. By offering guaranteed access to the region’s top dining venues, we’re setting a new benchmark for exclusivity and a level of service increasingly sought and expected by high net worth cardholders.”