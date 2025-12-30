​​​​UAE – Superchat, the UAE born AI assistant developed by Superlab, today announced the launch of Shop Anything, a new feature that allows users to find, compare, and purchase products from any public online store directly through chat. The feature rolls out this month to beta users on WhatsApp, marking another milestone in the UAE’s growing shift toward life managed through conversation-driven AI.

Shop Anything introduces a simple idea that feels instantly familiar to people in the UAE. You send a message and the assistant does the work. Whether you need a last-minute outfit for an event or your usual morning Karak, Superchat searches the internet, compares prices, and completes the purchase inside one conversation.

This new capability builds on Superchat’s expanding toolkit, which already includes Ask Find, Research Create, Organize Manage, and Automate. Instead of switching between app screens and tabs, users can now run their day the same way they talk to family, friends, and colleagues through one fluid chat.

The UAE remains one of the world’s fastest advancing digital economies, supported by strong national investment in AI and emerging technologies. Messaging platforms already play a central role in daily life across the Gulf, from coordinating majlis gatherings to managing payments and planning family travel.

In this environment, Superchat’s model feels intuitive. It does not require users to adapt to a new system. It simply enters the conversation they are already having. The platform surpassed 2,000 users overnight during early testing, reflecting growing demand for AI that moves beyond generating text and delivers real assistance.

“People already live their whole lives on chat and it has become harder each time someone asks you to download a new app. Everything you need is already on your phone and now it is all on one WhatsApp number. One place that can sort everything at the same time. Whether you forgot to cancel a meeting or need to set your daily reminders this connects everything you need in one moment.” said Mohammad Abu Sheikh, Chairman of Superchat.

Users across the UAE continue to rely on online shopping, and it has become part of daily life. From household items to beauty and home organization tools, online shopping has grown into a preferred convenience for many residents. As people balance fast-paced routines and rising expectations for simplicity, conversational commerce is emerging as the natural next step in how the UAE chooses to shop.



Superchat’s Shop Anything feature sits directly in this space. Users can search the entire internet for a product, compare offers, request alternatives, and complete payment in one seamless flow. No apps no tabs no friction. The assistant handles the search the decision making and the checkout.

This is only the first wave. Superchat is preparing upcoming releases that include travel bookings, restaurant reservations, and later a built-in payment wallet allowing users to complete entire life tasks inside a single conversation.

Superchat’s architecture mirrors the pace of innovation in the country. The assistant is built on modular microservices, allowing each capability to evolve independently. As new user behaviors emerge, the system can adapt quickly, rolling out new features without disrupting the overall experience.

Superchat is currently available as a WhatsApp-based beta. Users can request early access and explore Shop Anything at www.superchat.ai

For press inquiries please contact: Mahdee@scope-ae.com

About Superchat

Superchat is an AI powered personal assistant developed by Superlab a UAE based venture, Superchat helps users manage daily life through a single conversational interface including schedules errands summaries research and purchasing.

