Cairo – Sumou Boulevard by PARAGON Adeer, the flagship mixed-use destination in New Cairo, has signed a Letter of Understanding with Hilton to introduce a new hospitality offering within the development. The agreement comes at a time when Egypt is actively repositioning tourism as a strategic economic driver, extending beyond leisure to support broader economic growth.

Developed by PARAGON Adeer, Sumou Boulevard is envisioned as a fully integrated urban destination, designed to seamlessly combine hospitality, residential living, culture, and wellbeing within a cohesive and walkable environment. The project reflects a forward-looking approach to urban development—bringing together work, leisure, and lifestyle experiences to meet the expectations of a new generation of globally minded residents and travellers.

Sumou Boulevard itself stands as one of the flagship outcomes of this vision, with total investments estimated at EGP 70 billion (approximately $1.4 billion), positioning it among the most significant mixed-use developments in New Cairo’s Mostakbal City. The development is backed by Sumou Investment, a subsidiary of Sumou Holding, as part of its strategic entry into the Egyptian market through Adeer International. which brings substantial regional scale and financial strength, managing a portfolio exceeding $4.8 billion total development value, with more than 36.4 million square meters of managed land and over 1.45 million square meters of built-up area currently under construction.

Hilton’s global platform, operational expertise, and strong brand recognition complement PARAGON Adeer’s track record in large-scale, sustainable urban developments. With a long-standing reputation across both business and leisure travel, as well as globally leading expertise in branded residential offerings, Hilton’s trusted ecosystem aligns with the ambitions of Sumou Boulevard.

Bedeir Rizk, CEO of PARAGON Adeer, said: "Sumou Boulevard reflects a shift in how cities are designed – not just as places to live, but as environments that support a modern lifestyle. Egypt's tourism sector is no longer a standalone pillar; it is becoming a catalyst that connects business investment, urban development, and quality of life. The country welcomed nearly 19 million tourists in 2025 – a 21 percent increase year-on-year – while tourism revenues rose 17%, reaching approximately $15.3 billion – figures that speak to how deeply embedded hospitality has become in Egypt's economic story. As tourism growth aligns with urban expansion, it is also strengthening Egypt’s attractiveness as a destination for foreign direct investment. By integrating hotels, residences, culture, and wellbeing into a single urban environment, we are creating a new typology of business lifestyle development in Cairo that speaks directly to this convergence. Hilton’s global presence and operational excellence make them a strong partner in supporting this vision."

Katharina Jaeger, CEO of The Code and Hospitality Advisor for the project, added: "What defines the next generation of destinations is their ability to empower people holistically, across business, lifestyle, and wellbeing. With Sumou Boulevard, we are creating a hospitality-led ecosystem that responds to this shift, designed to support daily routines and a more active, contemporary lifestyle. We are pleased to have signed a Letter of Understanding with Hilton; Hilton’s global trust, scale and distribution, make them a highly aligned partner for our vision."

Hilton’s alignment with PARAGON Adeer reflects a shared vision around the evolution of integrated, lifestyle-driven destinations, and a strong alignment in how both organisations approach modern hospitality. The collaboration is aligned with Egypt's National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism 2030, which targets 30 million annual visitors by 2030 and positions hospitality-anchored real estate as a cornerstone of the country's private sector investment agenda.