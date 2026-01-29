Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sukoon Takaful has announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, delivering a year of exceptional profitable growth and strong financial performance. The company reported record contribution levels and a substantial improvement in profitability, reflecting the success of its post acquisition transformation and its renewed strategic focus on operational excellence.

Gross written contributions for the year surged to AED 325.4 million, an 89% year-on-year increase, driven by broad-based growth across all major business segments. Profits before tax rose sharply to AED 41.1 million, representing a 97% year-on-year increase, reflecting the company’s robust financial foundation and improved operational efficiency.

The company also closed the financial year with positive retained earnings, successfully reversing pre acquisition accumulated losses. Sukoon Takaful maintains an extremely strong solvency position of 200% (minimum regulatory requirement of 100%), demonstrating its robust ability to meet participant obligations and support long-term sustainable growth. These results reflect disciplined underwriting, effective claims management, improved cost efficiencies and a well-balanced investment portfolio, all contributing to strong and stable performance.

Commenting on the strong performance, Sukoon Takaful’s CEO, Ahmed Abushanab, said, "Our performance in 2025 reflects a transformational shift in the strength and stability of Sukoon Takaful. The remarkable growth in contributions and profitability demonstrates the success of the strategy we set in motion following the acquisition, and it is deeply encouraging to see the company not only overcome legacy challenges but also establish a solid financial foundation for the future. Reversing accumulated losses and achieving a strong solvency position highlights the resilience of our business model and the commitment of our teams. As we enter 2026, we remain focused on expanding our general and family takaful offerings, strengthening our digital capabilities, and enhancing the value we deliver to participants and shareholders alike. Our vision is clear: to position Sukoon Takaful as a benchmark for excellence in the region, offering protection that inspires trust and true peace of mind."

As a composite takaful provider, Sukoon Takaful is committed to expanding both its general and family takaful offerings to meet evolving customer needs. The company will continue investing in digital capabilities and market expansion initiatives, supported by a strong capital position that enables it to capture new opportunities in the growing takaful sector. With this solid performance, Sukoon Takaful reinforces its position as one of the UAE’s most trusted and financially secure takaful providers, advancing its mission to deliver unparalleled protection and peace of mind to customers across the region.

About Sukoon Takaful

Dating back to the year 1978, Sukoon Takaful PJSC was incorporated under the Amiri Decree by a group of entrepreneurs. By the year 1992, the company became a fully national organisation and a Public Listed Company (PLC). Today, Sukoon Takaful is one of the prominent Takaful insurance companies listed in the Dubai Financial Market and stands as the world’s first insurance company that transitioned from conventional to Takaful operations completely.

