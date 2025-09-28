Suhar Industrial City, affiliated with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has received 39 investment applications during the first half of 2025, of which 20 projects worth RO 32 million got localised on a total area of 299,000 sqm.

Eng. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Mayasi, Director General of Suhar Industrial City, informed that the total investment volume in the city has surpassed RO 2.3 billion by mid-2025, and the number of employees working in the various localised projects has touched 13,803. Currently, the city has leased 11,196,338.66 sqm of its total 28,397,206.51 sqm designated area.

On infrastructure development in Suhar Industrial City, Al Mayasi noted the completion of stage 2 of consultancy services, aimed at studying and improving existing services, existing infrastructure and supporting services. “Work is ongoing on the remaining project stages, with detailed designs and tender documents underway. Stages 3 and 4 are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of next year. Plans are also in progress to expand green spaces in the industrial city’s sewage treatment plant zone,” he added.

Regarding the integrated aluminium economic cluster project, Suhar Industrial City has prepared an executive plan, defined the project timeline, and started developing incentive packages and enablers. The consultancy study is expected to be assigned in October, paving the way to promote the investment opportunities.

Al Mayasi emphasised the industrial city’s commitment to attracting quality projects, diversifying industrial activities, and maximising local value. During the first half of 2025, Suhar Industrial City conducted 33 visits and meetings with investors and relevant authorities, launched three social responsibility initiatives, and participated in nine local events across the governorate.