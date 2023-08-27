Riffa, Bahrain – Students of the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) have recently concluded their summer internships as part of their curriculum.

The six-week internship program reinforces the University’s commitment to youth development, providing them with practical hands-on experience in diverse industries both locally and internationally.

Students interned across several industries and sectors, these included BFG, Economic Development Board (EDB), National Bank of Bahrain, Al Salam Bank, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait ; Arcapita, Bapco, Tatweer Petroleum; GPIC, Diyar Al Muharraq, GIG, BMMI, Zaweya Production and more.

Dr. Bradley J. Cook, AUBH President commented, “At AUBH, we place a special emphasis on connecting our students with the labor market, giving them the opportunity to build links with potential employers through internships and work placements to accelerate their career progression.”

Dr. Amal AlAwadhi, Dean of Students said, “We aim to provide students with a well-rounded University experience both inside and outside of the classroom. National and global internship opportunities is one of our main goals towards equipping students with the necessary skillsets in today’s world. We are proud of our students and their dedication and wish them the best of luck in the rest of their academic journey.”

Students were assigned to different companies locally and regionally based on their majors – Computer Science, Finance, Management, Industrial Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Multimedia Through cross-functional engagement, they were able to amplify their practical experience and expertise. They have also developed their knowledge and honed their skills and skills through real-life scenarios and work situations that aimed at helping them shape their future careers while completing their study requirements.

AUBH strives to position Bahrain on the global educational landscape through the quality of our students and graduates in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.