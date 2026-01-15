Expansion of student body reinforces Dubai’s appeal to global talent in line with the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Education 33 Strategy ‘E33’



The districts offer access to more than 600 programmes through world-class universities and higher education institutions



Dubai, UAE: The student body across Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, the region’s leading higher educational districts and part of TECOM Group PJSC, has grown to exceed 38,500 at the end of the 2024-25 academic year, marking 15% growth since the end of the 2023-24 academic year and demonstrating Dubai’s continued ascendance as a global pioneering hub for higher education.



Attracting talent from over 170 countries, Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, which together comprise the Education Cluster of TECOM Group, are contributing to the city’s knowledge and innovation-based economy. World-class universities and vocational institutions at the districts collectively offer access to more than 600 diverse programmes, including bachelor’s degrees, diplomas, and doctorates.



“The diverse skillsets of our student body demonstrate Dubai’s appeal to the world’s brightest talent,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group. “Home to internationally renowned universities, vocational institutes, and training academies, our districts foster innovation and empower learners of all ages with future-focused skills. Our ecosystems are well-placed to continue uniting world-class educators and talent, contributing directly towards the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Education 33 Strategy ‘E33’.”



Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park are home to global higher educational institutions that offer access to a range of future-focused undergraduate and post-graduate programmes addressing evolving job market dynamics, such as Amity University, Curtin University, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, Murdoch University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, and University of Wollongong Dubai.



Complementing this robust roster are institutions such as the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), The University of Manchester - Dubai, University of Bradford, and University of

Strathclyde Business School UAE, which provide highly regarded postgraduate programmes that collectively enrich the academic opportunities within both districts. The ecosystem is also home to training and vocational institutes such as ACCA Middle East, Alliance Française, City & Guilds, and International Centre for Culinary Arts.

Dubai International Academic City is the regional address for academic excellence and provides sector-specific facilities such as built-to-suit campuses and labs. Dubai Knowledge Park is the region’s leading hub for lifelong learning, offering access to Grade-A offices and community facilities such as food courts, retail spaces, and an auditorium.



Both districts annually organise events and initiatives including Campus Talks, which connects students with founders, innovators, and industry leaders to discuss vital topics such as future tech and mental health and UNCOVERED, where students compete for cash prizes by showcasing their diverse talents. The Knowledge Assembly unites senior leaders from academia, industry, and government to champion strategic initiatives such as the Higher Education Leadership Network, designed to shape the future of higher education in Dubai.

Educators, researchers, and talent at both hubs benefit from synergies through TECOM Group’s ecosystem of business districts and services, including streamlined set-up and visa processes through axs, which offers seamless access to more than 200 corporate and government services. Collaboration is also enabled through in5, TECOM Group’s entrepreneurship incubator, which supports academicians, researchers, and students bring pathbreaking ideas to market. Among the innovative start-ups nurtured by in5 is Relphacare Technologies, founded by a student at Amity University Dubai, based at Dubai International Academic City.



Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park together comprise the Education Cluster of TECOM Group, the developer and operator of vibrant business districts in Dubai such as Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.



