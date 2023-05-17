Manama: Strathclyde Business School, the postgraduate partner of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), has signed a strategic partnership with the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), a professional institution for management based in the United Kingdom, to provide its MBA students with the opportunity to obtain a Diploma in Strategic Management and Leadership while on the programme, and the prestigious “Chartered Manager” status after completing their programme, making them part of the CMI community of management and leadership professionals.

Dr. Haifa Khalaf, Head of Academics at the BIBF, praised the collaboration between Strathclyde Business School and the Chartered Management Institute, stating, "This partnership represents added value to Strathclyde’s flagship MBA programme by integrating professional qualifications into academic curricula, thereby enhancing career advancement opportunities." She added that this collaboration reflects the institute's commitment to offering academic programmes that prepare qualified cadres on a global level in the business sector.

This partnership is a pioneering step in bridging the gap between higher education outcomes and the job market by providing postgraduate students with both academic excellence and professional accreditation, granting them a competitive advantage, and ensuring their preparedness for leadership roles in various fields.