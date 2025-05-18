A Milestone Collaboration to Empower Tech Talent within FABMISR

Cairo – In a significant step towards strengthening cooperation between the banking sector and specialized academic institutions, the National Telecommunications Institute (NTI) has signed a cooperation agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt. The agreement aims to implement several specialized training programs for the bank’s employees and to provide a pool of well-trained technical professionals who meet the bank’s evolving needs for highly qualified talent in information technology and digital transformation.

The agreement includes delivering technical and professional training programs specifically designed to upskill the bank’s workforce in key areas such as cybersecurity, networks, data analysis, digital transformation, and embedded systems. It will also offer top-performing NTI graduates opportunities to join FABMISR, helping the bank bridge its technical talent gaps and enhance its future digital capabilities.

As part of the agreement, FABMISR has announced the hiring of 17 young men and women who completed various technical programs offered by NTI in fields such as cybersecurity, data analysis and programming, infrastructure, and networks, ensuring they are prepared according to the highest professional and technical standards. This step marks a practical milestone in FABMISR’s strategy to empower a new generation of tech professionals capable of addressing the challenges of the banking sector and accelerating digital transformation.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr. Ahmed Khattab, Director of the National Telecommunications Institute, and Mr. Mohamed Abbas Fayed, CEO and Managing Director of First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr. The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Mahmoud Zayed, Acting Head of Human Resources at FABMISR; Eng. Shaarawy Mohamed, Chief Technology and Information Officer at the bank, and several senior leaders from both sides.

In his remarks during the event, Dr. Ahmed Khattab, Director of the National Telecommunications Institute emphasized that the agreement represents a successful model of collaboration between national institutions and the financial sector. He noted that the institute operates under a national strategy led by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, aimed at developing a talent base capable of leading digital transformation across major institutions.

He continued: “At the National Telecommunications Institute, and in line with the directives of H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, we are committed to being an active part of Egypt’s economic and digital transformation. We constantly strive to expand our impact across sectors, firmly believing that investing in human capital is the cornerstone of any true renaissance.”

He added that the partnership with FABMISR reflects the growing trust of both public and private institutions in the institute’s extensive training capabilities. It also reinforces the institute’s pivotal role in preparing a new generation of tech-savvy professionals capable of meeting labor market demands and contributing meaningfully to sustainable development goals. NTI’s role, he affirmed, extends beyond training; it acts as a strategic partner in capacity-building by offering advanced training content, continuously updated specialized programs, and utilizing the latest global technologies and learning platforms.

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Abbas Fayed, CEO and Managing Director of FABMISR, expressed his pride in the partnership, describing it as a key milestone in the bank’s efforts to build a strong base of qualified human capital. He stated: “At FABMISR, we believe that human capital is the foundation of our journey toward innovation and sustainable growth. This agreement falls within our long-term strategy to build a capable technical workforce to navigate market dynamics and drive digital transformation within the bank. Our selection of NTI was no coincidence, it followed a thorough and detailed evaluation based on clear criteria concerning training quality, curriculum flexibility, and the institution’s ability to graduate professionals with solid knowledge, hands-on skills, and the ability to contribute effectively in the workplace.”

He added, “Today, we are proud to welcome the technical academy’s graduates into our family. We see in them a continuation of our vision to build a comprehensive system of competencies that enables us to lead digital transformation, deliver modern banking services that meet customer expectations, and strengthen our position in the Egyptian and regional markets.”

This partnership between the National Telecommunications Institute and FABMISR aligns with Egypt’s national digital transformation vision. It seeks to unify efforts between public institutions and the banking sector to enhance human capital skills in line with the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030. Through this initiative, NTI plays a key role in preparing banking professionals who are adaptable to rapid technological change, thereby boosting the bank’s ability to keep pace with digital developments. The initiative is also part of the broader national agenda to develop human competencies across all sectors, with a strong focus on digital transformation as a key enabler of sustainable growth and economic progress.

About the National Telecommunications Institute (NTI)

The National Telecommunications Institute is one of Egypt’s leading entities specializing in telecommunications and information technology. Affiliated with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, NTI was established in 1983 as a center of excellence in training, consultancy, and research. It offers a comprehensive range of professional training programs and national initiatives designed to equip individuals with the latest digital skills in alignment with local, regional, and international labor market needs.

NTI boasts advanced infrastructure, including specialized labs and training centers equipped with cutting-edge technologies. It also maintains strategic partnerships with global leaders in AI, cybersecurity, software development, and embedded systems. With a widespread presence across Egyptian governorates, NTI effectively reaches a broad base of trainees and contributes to the implementation of Egypt Vision 2030 for digital transformation and sustainable development.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nti.sci.eg

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 72 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments, along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs, and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/