Muscat: As a catalyst for progress aligned with Oman Vision 2040, Sohar International has signed a cooperation agreement with the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-Up Unit during the inaugural edition of the Annual Vision Partners Meeting. The partnership underscores the Bank’s position as a key strategic contributor to the realization of the nation’s priorities and reflects its firm belief in the pivotal role of the private sector in advancing sustainable economic and social progress built on innovation and knowledge.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Khamis bin Saif Al Jabri, Chairman of the Oman Vision 2040 Follow-Up Unit, and Abdulwahid Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International. Through this agreement, the Bank will play the role of a strategic partner dedicated to implementing initiatives and activities that highlight the progress of the Vision and strengthen public awareness of its goals. The signing followed an engaging panel discussion titled “How Partners Contribute to Oman Vision 2040”, which explored the private sector’s role in national development, the responsibility of executive leadership in preparing institutions for the next phase, and mechanisms to enhance alignment and integration between national stakeholders. During the panel, Abdulwahid Mohammed Al Murshidi highlighted the Bank’s role in enabling productive sectors and advancing a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy, reaffirming Sohar International’s position as an active partner in the nation’s transformation journey.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Abdulwahid Mohammed Al Murshidi stated: “At Sohar International, we take pride in being a partner in the nation’s journey and a supporter of its renewed progress. Oman Vision 2040 represents an ambitious roadmap for a modern renaissance grounded in sound planning and national will. Our partnership with the Vision 2040 Follow-Up Unit is an investment in unifying efforts, amplifying impact, and empowering various sectors to play their part in strengthening the national economy. We recognize that every step we take alongside our partners in both the government and private sectors contributes directly to shaping a more prosperous and resilient future. It is therefore our responsibility to deploy our expertise and resources efficiently and with foresight to ensure the sustainability of this trajectory, and to enhance integration across national initiatives in alignment with Oman’s aspirations for the next phase.”

The Annual Vision Partners Meeting serves as a strategic platform through which the Unit engages its local partners, sharing key achievements, developments, and future directions. The gathering provides an opportunity to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders, exchange insights, and align on initiatives that will drive national priorities forward in the coming years. Within this context, Sohar International stands out as a strategic partner contributing effectively to the Vision through its role in empowering the banking sector, investing in initiatives that enhance productive capabilities, and unlocking new avenues for economic growth—reflecting the Bank’s commitment to supporting national development and strengthening public–private cooperation.

Sohar International continues to reinforce its position as a trusted national partner in shaping an empowered present and a promising future. Guided by its vision to be a catalyst for progress and a driver of sustainable development, the Bank remains committed to playing an active role in supporting the implementation of Oman Vision 2040 and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s long-term aspirations for prosperity and well-being.

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om