Cairo - EGYPTAIR Training Academy began expanding its digital services, as it celebrated with Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments the start of making the company’s services available on the academy’s electronic portal.

This comes in accordance with the strategic cooperation between the two entities that aims at multiplying the academy’s payment systems, especially the electronic payment through the company’s various channels, which are more than 285,000 points of sale, in addition to myfawry app and bank wallets.

Capt. Amr Abu El-Enein, Chairman and CEO of EGYPTAIR Holding Company, stated that EGYPTAIR is always keen to apply modern technological systems in order to provide easy solutions to customers.

This comes in implementation of the company’s top priority plan, which is to expand the provision of its digital services in line with the increase in the company’s frequencies to many points around the world.

Capt. Ihab El-Tahtawy, President of EGYPTAIR Training Academy, expressed his pleasure with this new cooperation, adding that this is not the first cooperation with a large entity like Fawry, which is characterized by great experience and human cadres at the highest level of competence and skill in the field of information technology, communications and financial services.

For his part, Hossam Ezz El-Din, CCO of Fawry, expressed his happiness with this partnership, noting that the company has gathered young minds of talented professionals who are committed to building a world-class level of technology in quality, information security and ease of use.

The celebration was attended by Capt. Ehab Eltahawy, President of EGYPTAIR Training Academy and Accountant, Sayed Souefi, General Manager of the Financial Affairs, and "Fawry" company was represented by Hossam Ezz El-Din, CCO of Fawry, and Islam Gaber, Commercial Director – Enterprise of Fawry.

