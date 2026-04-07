Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) continues to deepen its global engagement as it welcomed over a hundred delegates from across international markets in the first quarter of the year, reflecting growing interest in Ras Al Khaimah as a destination for business expansion and collaboration.

As businesses increasingly seek resilient, well-connected markets to support their growth strategies, cross-border engagement has become a key driver of long-term partnerships. In this context, RAKEZ has emerged as an active platform for dialogue, bringing together representatives from consulates, embassies, and business organisations to explore opportunities within Ras Al Khaimah’s evolving economic landscape.

The visiting delegations, representing countries including Azerbaijan, Hong Kong, Spain, Guatemala, and Russia, were introduced to RAKEZ’s integrated ecosystem through a series of site visits across its industrial zones, gaining firsthand exposure to the emirate’s industrial infrastructure and operational capabilities.

These engagements enabled discussions around investment and collaboration opportunities across key sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare, reflecting the growing alignment between global business priorities and the opportunities emerging from Ras Al Khaimah.

This momentum builds on RAKEZ’s continued efforts to strengthen international ties, having hosted a growing number of delegations in recent years, further reinforcing its role as a trusted point of connection for global stakeholders seeking access to regional and international markets.

Commenting on the visits, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Welcoming international delegations to Ras Al Khaimah reflects the growing confidence in the emirate’s business environment and investment potential. These engagements create meaningful dialogue and lay the foundation for long-term partnerships. At RAKEZ, we continue to provide a platform where global stakeholders can explore opportunities, connect with the right ecosystem, and move forward with clarity and confidence.”

As global business dynamics continue to evolve, RAKEZ remains committed to facilitating impactful engagement with international partners, supporting businesses in identifying opportunities, building connections, and advancing their expansion plans from Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.