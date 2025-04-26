Oman Data Park unveils AI-powered solutions to transform Oman’s key industries

Muscat – Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s leading provider of managed IT services and cloud solutions, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with strategic technology partners to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative AI solutions across Oman’s key industries. This transformative collaboration will impact sectors including Telecom, Travel, Tourism, Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), Logistics, and Hospitality, aligned with the nation’s digital transformation agenda and Vision 2040.

At the heart of this partnership is a shared ambition to co-develop scalable, sector-specific AI solutions tailored to Oman’s regulatory and operational environment. The initiative will leverage ODP’s sovereign cloud infrastructure, ensuring data residency, regulatory compliance, and scalable deployment within a secure and robust digital ecosystem. This foundational capability supports the broader goal of localizing emerging technologies to address the unique challenges and opportunities within the Sultanate.

Commenting on the collaboration, Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, stated, “This agreement represents a pivotal milestone in Oman’s journey toward becoming a digitally empowered, AI-ready nation. By fusing world-class AI capabilities with our sovereign cloud infrastructure, we are enabling localized, secure, and scalable solutions that truly cater to the evolving needs of Oman’s vital industries. More than just a technology initiative, this partnership reflects our commitment to nurturing Omani talent, promoting innovation, and supporting the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040. Together with our partners, we are laying the groundwork for a smarter, more resilient digital future for the Sultanate.”

CP Gurnani, Co-founder and CEO, AIonOS, added: “This partnership with Oman Data Park represents more than just a strategic alliance—it’s a shared mission to bring AI from the drawing board into real-world impact across Oman’s key sectors. At AIonOS, we have always believed that AI is most powerful when it’s human-centred, localized, and aligned with national priorities. By co-developing AI solutions tailored to Oman’s regulatory landscape and leveraging ODP’s sovereign cloud, we are ensuring that innovation respects compliance, security, and cultural context. The road ahead is exciting, and we are committed to walking it side by side with ODP and the people of Oman”.

The agreement also focuses on the development of practical, vertical-specific AI use cases by combining technical innovation with ODP’s end-to-end managed services. This synergy is expected to unlock new opportunities in automation, predictive analytics, and operational efficiency—delivering measurable value to enterprises and public institutions alike. A joint go-to-market strategy will drive the commercial deployment of these solutions, broadening access and accelerating client adoption across Oman.

Aligned with the national vision, the collaboration also emphasizes talent development, knowledge sharing, and the upskilling of local professionals. Through training programs, innovation labs, and collaborative learning platforms, the partners aim to cultivate a thriving ecosystem of Omani AI expertise. Simultaneously, the partnership outlines a roadmap for continuous innovation, keeping pace with advancements in large language models (LLMs), predictive analytics, and intelligent automation—reinforcing Oman’s role as a regional hub for AI-driven transformation.

Such strategic alliance reaffirms Oman Data Park’s commitment to shaping the future of AI in the Sultanate and underscores its position as a key enabler of a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation, technology, and local talent.