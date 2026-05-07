Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – In a landmark achievement for the region’s advanced manufacturing sector, Strata Syensqo Advanced Materials (SSAM), the joint venture between Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata) and Belgium’s Syensqo, has demonstrated the successful production of large scale of carbon fiber prepreg materials. These materials serve as critical raw inputs for a wide range of high-tech industries worldwide, most notably in aircraft structures.

The announcement was made during the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates forum, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with ADNEC Group, held from May 4 to 7, 2026.

Sara Abdulla Al Memari, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Strata, comments on the milestone: “Advanced materials represent a cornerstone of Strata’s industrial strategy, enabling us to address today’s priorities while shaping the future of advanced manufacturing in the UAE.

Al Memari adds: “Guided by our vision to localize and strengthen high-value industries in the UAE, we continue to expand our production capabilities under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, in alignment with the objectives of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative. Strata Syensqo stands as a globally impactful Emirati venture in advanced manufacturing, with the potential to drive meaningful progress across priority industrial sectors worldwide.”

Khaled Saif Al Nuaimi, Engineering and Maintenance Manager at Strata Syensqo, confirmed the successful production of multiple carbon prepreg rolls at the company’s Al Ain facility. These high-performance materials are intended for the manufacture of test components at Boeing for the 777X program, under a long-term supply agreement with Boeing.

Providing further technical insight, Al Nuaimi explained that Al Ain facility is the first of its kind in the Middle East and it set up to manufacture various grades of prepreg rolls to meet the specific component manufacturing processes at the customer’s end

Production is executed across five key stages. The process begins with the creation of industrial resin under vacuum and pressure at elevated temperatures. This is followed by coating ultra-thin layers of resin onto paper sheets, which are then rolled and stored at sub-zero temperatures

In the third stage, carbon fibers are embedded between resin-coated layers under high pressure and heat, resulting in carbon fiber prepreg. The material is then cut into customer-specific dimensions before undergoing final packaging and cold storage to preserve its integrity prior to shipment.

Al Nuaimi emphasized that Strata Syensqo represents a unique and innovative model in advanced manufacturing, driven by the integration of cutting-edge technologies and intelligent production systems. All products undergo rigorous quality assurance at Strata Syensqo laboratories in Al Ain prior to delivery, ensuring compliance with the highest global standards.

He further highlighted the critical role of Emirati talent in the project, noting that a highly skilled national workforce operates across production, quality, engineering, and maintenance functions. These teams have undergone specialized training in leading facilities in Germany and the United Kingdom, enabling knowledge transfer and empowering them to lead operations within the UAE.

The strong presence of national companies at Make it in the Emirates forum reflects the UAE’s rapid progress in advanced materials and aerostructures manufacturing. Supported by strategic global partnerships, these advancements are strengthening international supply chains and enhancing domestic production capabilities, in line with Abu Dhabi’s industrial strategy to solidify its position as a leading and globally competitive manufacturing hub.