Manama, Bahrain: Bahraini real estate developer Bareeq Al Retaj is making its exhibition debut at this year’s Cityscape Bahrain, and has announced the launch of Strata at Dilmunia, a ten-floor luxury apartment community with superior amenities and a prime position on Dilmunia’s Grand Canal. The 31,000sqm contemporary building is designed around a gentle curve and its concept follows Strata – Latin for layers – a linear architectural statement which offers light and spaciousness in its living spaces and sweeping balconies offering ocean views. Units of one to four bedrooms are available, and around 610sqm of premium retail and F&B space borders the canal side promenade.

Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bareeq Al Retaj, opened the developer’s stand today from Sakhir, and commented: “We want Strata to redefine apartment living in Dilmunia, and have strived for a different level of design. It is an imposing and impressive linear statement sitting on Dilmunia’s Grand Canal, within easy reach of the dancing fountains and the many waterside boutiques that border this attraction. Strata’s layered and curved architecture optimises privacy and its form is in sympathy to its environment, with an elevation allowing amazing open views of the ocean at the end of the canal.”

Strata’s rooftop recreation level comprises a state of the art, 95sqm ocean-view gym where residents can take care of their wellbeing, and a stunning 16.7 x 6.6m infinity swimming pool with relaxation area. A dedicated pool for children has been integrated together with barbeque area, steam and sauna rooms and a multi-purpose hall for residents’ social events.

Strata at Dilmunia is one of four pioneering projects being brought to life on Bareeq’s 150sqm stand during the three-day event, where the team will be on hand to educate and inform potential buyers and capture interest. Bareeq hopes to play a key role in not only showcasing its own vision and projects, but connecting developers, investors and other entities to collaborate for development opportunities and the growth of the Kingdoms’ real estate sector.

About Bareeq Al Retaj

Led by Dr. Maher Al Shaer as MD, Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Services W.L.L. was born in 2011 and has a diversified portfolio of projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Its principal objective is to develop state of the art real estate projects and pioneer for the progress of the sector locally. Bareeq manages its own portfolio of projects as well as providing strategic advice through Development Managing projects across a spectrum of offerings ranging from hospitality, residential, retail, commercial projects, and master-planning activities.

