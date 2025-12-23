Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Stirling Hospitality Advisors, one of the region’s leading boutique hospitality advisory firms, has partnered with Avenew Development to oversee the launch of the St. Regis Residences on Dubai Islands, a flagship project set to anchor the destination’s luxury offering and redefine branded living on Dubai’s northern coastline.

Appointed as the lead advisory partner, Stirling Hospitality Advisors will oversee the full feasibility, operator selection, and pre-development process for the hospitality and branded residences components. The project includes a comprehensive feasibility study for the hotel and an active operator search and negotiation for the development. Stirling is also driving the operator selection, with a final appointment expected by year-end, ensuring the brand embodies Dubai Islands’ premium lifestyle and long-term vision.

The St. Regis Residences, Dubai Islands, will comprise approximately 250 ultra-luxury homes offering a refined mix of one- to four-bedroom residences and penthouses. Residents will have access to a suite of amenities, including a private beach, resort-style pools, a state-of-the-art wellness centre, and exclusive dining spaces, reflecting the brand’s hallmark of timeless sophistication and service.

Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors, said: “Our collaboration with Avenew Development on the St. Regis Residences illustrates how informed advisory and brand partnerships can shape long-term value and elevate Dubai’s luxury landscape. Dubai Islands represents the city’s next frontier of high-end living, and aligning this project with one of the world’s most recognised hospitality brands underscores the growing maturity and global appeal of Dubai’s branded residence sector.”

Aditya Rajaram, Senior Director, and Hussein Abdel Nasser, Senior Associate, are leading Stirling’s work across feasibility, brand negotiations, and coordination with Marriott International and the project design teams to ensure strategic alignment and delivery excellence.

With a strong track record across luxury hospitality and branded residential developments, Stirling Hospitality Advisors brings extensive experience in operator selection, commercial negotiations, and asset optimisation. The firm currently manages more than 3,500 hotel keys across three countries, representing an asset value exceeding USD 1.25 billion, and is widely recognised as the partner of choice for developers and investors seeking to deliver world-class destinations.

Scheduled for completion in 2031, the St. Regis Residences will contribute to the transformation of Dubai Islands, a master-planned community by Nakheel featuring five islands and over 20 kilometres of beachfront, into one of Dubai’s leading ultra-luxury lifestyle destinations. The project reinforces Stirling’s growing portfolio of landmark developments that are shaping the future of hospitality and real estate across the UAE.

