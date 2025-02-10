Stirling Hospitality will oversee the development of Four Seasons’ first resort and branded residence project in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), featuring luxury apartments, villas, and a world-class resort.

The exciting project will further enhance RAK’s position as a premium global destination, combining unmatched luxury living with premium hospitality experiences.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Stirling Hospitality Advisors, one of the leading boutique advisory firms in the region, is proud to announce that it has served as the lead advisor to RAK Properties in executing a Hotel Management and Branded Residences agreement with renowned luxury hospitality brand, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. This landmark development, featuring a world-class luxury resort and a collection of private residences, is set to redefine the Emirates’ luxury real estate and hospitality landscape.

Located in Mina, The Four Seasons branded residence project will include approximately 150 luxury apartments and standalone private villas, combining whole-ownership residential units with unparalleled hospitality. The project will also feature a luxury resort with 150 keys, an array of food and beverage outlets, state-of-the-art event and conference spaces, a full-service spa and fitness facilities, ensuring an elevated luxury lifestyle experience for residents and visitors in line with the brand’s globally renowned reputation.

Stirling Hospitality Advisors was selected for this project due to their extensive expertise in the Ras Al Khaimah market and their ability to navigate the international luxury hotel brand landscape. Their strong relationships with key global brand leadership teams and proven track record in managing complex negotiations were instrumental in securing this partnership for such a landmark development.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and RAK Properties on this prestigious development,” said Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors. “Four Seasons is synonymous with luxury, and this project will not only elevate the residential and hospitality offerings in Ras Al Khaimah but also enhance the emirate’s positioning as a fast-emerging global destination. We are honoured to play a significant role in bringing this vision to life.”

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, added, “We are proud to be partnering with Four Seasons – a world leader in luxury hospitality, to bring this outstanding brand to Mina. We have a clear vision for the future of living in Ras Al Khaimah through our carefully conceived masterplan, choice of partners, and the quality of our design and delivery. Sterling has played a key role in this agreement, and we enjoy working closely with all of the major stakeholders across the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Visible at both a government and private sector level, the Emirate’s joined up, collaborative approach to positioning it as a vibrant and exciting destination, really makes us appealing to potential partners looking to invest here.”

Stirling Hospitality Advisors has been integral to the project since its inception, providing comprehensive advisory services, including a detailed feasibility study and negotiation of the Letter of Intent (LOI) followed by key agreements for the hotel and branded residences. The firm has leveraged its deep understanding of Ras Al Khaimah’s macroeconomic landscape and global luxury hotel brand dynamics to deliver strategic insights that position this luxury lifestyle project for success.

This project is a testament to Four Seasons’ commitment to expanding its footprint in emerging markets, aligning with the brand’s broader strategy of offering luxury experiences in key global destinations. By establishing a presence in Ras Al Khaimah, Four Seasons reinforces its dedication to delivering unparalleled service and creating destinations that cater to the most discerning travellers.

The development is currently in its design and planning phase, with Stirling Hospitality Advisors serving as a key strategic advisor, ensuring the project’s alignment with long-term sustainability and commercial objectives. Led by Aditya Rajaram and supported by Hussein Abdel Nasser, Stirling will continue to oversee stakeholder coordination to ensure seamless execution and delivery.

Headquartered in Ras Al Khaimah, Stirling Hospitality Advisors currently asset manages over 3,500 hotel rooms across three countries and oversees a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over USD 1.25 billion. This project represents another significant milestone for the firm as it continues to expand its footprint in the UAE’s dynamic real estate and hospitality sectors.

About Stirling Hospitality Advisors

A subsidiary of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Hospitality Holding, Stirling Hospitality Advisors is one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region. Headquartered in RAK, Stirling Hospitality Advisors offers clients a wide range of services, including developing comprehensive tourism destination strategies and activation plans, advisory, and asset management. Stirling Hospitality Advisors is responsible for a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over USD 1 billion, for clients across various sectors: governments, real estate investment trusts, sovereign wealth funds, banks, family offices, and master developers.

Holding a unique position in the industry, Stirling Hospitality Advisors shares the perspective of government, investor, owner, operator, asset manager, and consultant, offering its clients long-term trusted relationships and focused expertise, and accompanying each project throughout its entire lifecycle. With a proven track record of successful project delivery, it has been instrumental in transforming RAK into a world-renowned touristic destination for active and family tourism.

Stirling Hospitality Advisors’ team of experts has over 150 years of combined hospitality experience, currently, asset managing over 3,500 hotel rooms in three countries and has supported clients in over 120 cases of hotel and destination concepts, feasibility studies, market studies, strategies, and highest-best use analyses.

