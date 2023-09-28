​​​​​Dubai, UAE – Stellantis, the global automaker and mobility provider, has confirmed that Eurorepar, its automotive multi-brand product range, will be showcasing at Automechanika Dubai, scheduled from October 2nd to 4th, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

Automechanika Dubai is a premier platform for the Automotive aftermarket segment, networking, and business collaborations. Eurorepar's booth will be located at hall 8, stand D12, showcasing the latest product lineup.

Present in more than 100 countries, Eurorepar is the multi-brand range of automobile products - including spare parts, accessories, tyres, oils, consumables, and more - from Stellantis Group. With more than 17,000 product references, Eurorepar provides one of the most extensive ranges on the market, combining quality, affordability, and performance, and is perfectly suited to the needs of all repair agents. All parts are covered by a two-year warranty to offer peace of mind to operations managers who prioritize performance and reliability in their day-to-day business.

Eurorepar has successfully expanded its presence in the Middle East, with a strong presence in both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Offering a range of multi-brand spare parts and workshop consumables, Eurorepar caters to the diverse demands of the Middle East's automotive market. This comprehensive range is tailored to meet the specific needs of all repairers in the region.

Moreover, Eurorepar is proactively fostering partnerships with channel partners to expand its presence within the independent aftermarket sector in the Middle East. Eurorepar is firmly committed to establishing itself as a frontrunner in the tier 2 segment of independent aftermarket parts.​​​​​​

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.