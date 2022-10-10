UAE: Stella Stays, the leading proptech startup disrupting the global residential real estate sector with its innovative business model and key offering of tech-enabled branded residences, announces its expansion into Egypt, introducing a prime location in New Cairo city, through its agreement with Tameer.

The agreement that Mr Mohammed Al Ghussein, Chairman of Stella Stays and Mr Saad Al Wazzan, Chairman of Tameer signed in a ceremony on September 27th, 2022 and will mark the joint endeavour between the two companies to build communities rather than general structures, a new living experience rather than dull spaces, to create life and stories within the development. Through this agreement, Stella Stays aims to disrupt Egypt’s residential real estate sector landscape alongside Tameer, Egypt’s well-established residential developer driving the pulse and progression of the housing market since 1954.

The highly-anticipated Stella Stays AZ Homes, strategically located in a prime spot in the midst of the bustling New Cairo city, is within fifteen minutes from Cairo International Airport, ten minutes from both downtown Katameya and walking distance from the American University in Cairo; making it highly attractive not only foreign travellers and expats but also local residents. In line with Stella Stay’s modern approach, the property will offer ready-to-live, smart apartments with open kitchens, as well as modern recreational and commercial amenities. The project is unique as it encourages an ever-so-inviting, community-driven lifestyle and provides a social neighbourhood where residents enjoy large open kitchens, outdoor deck and lounge, a swimming pool, an outdoor gym, a cinema theatre and co-working spaces. Stella Stays EZ Homes are well-crafted with facilities that fit every lifestyle, all at the residents’ fingertips.

Residents and guests will be able to use the Stella Stays app to navigate the entire journey - from finding, booking and managing their stays, checking in, controlling smart home systems, to ordering a wide range of guest services. Payment terms are flexible and can be made through various methods, including credit, debit cards and crypto payments.

Set to become the world’s most-loved residential hospitality brand, Stella Stays has witnessed global growth and is now present in five markets since its inception only three years ago. The company currently operates in the UAE, KSA, Turkey, Bahrain and Canada with more than 1,000 contracted units, and its latest expansion plan to Egypt is a true testament to the company’s impressive growth trajectory.

To create a global real estate pipeline, Stella Stays uses proprietary algorithms that identify, evaluate, and select the most desirable properties around the world, based on location, financial projection, and trends. The upcoming launch in Egypt solidifies Stella Stays plans to continue expanding operations into other markets to keep up with the ever-growing demand from millennials, Gen Z residents and corporate travellers for its ‘Show Up and Start Living’ concept which has propelled the company forward.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr Mohammed Al Ghussein, Chairman of Stella Stays, said: ‘‘We are very proud of our expansion into Egypt, and we believe that our vision for the future of living aligns perfectly with Tameer to develop lively communities that offer everything the modern residents and travellers would need.”

“We are excited to announce our agreement with Stella Stays in Egypt which will boost both the residential real estate and hospitality sectors. As we continue to cultivate our culture and legacy, we look forward to the future with this strategic move which will enhance the experience for modern travellers, residents, independent trendsetters and everyone in between”, said Mr Saad Al Wazzan, Chairman at Tameer.

Transforming the residential real estate landscape, Stella Stays continues to build strategic partnerships to bring the globe a new living experience, with plans to expand further to different markets in 2023.

About Stella Stays

Stella Stay is a proptech startup with a vision to create the future of living, where people can just show up in a city and instantly start their lives, work, adventure, cultural experience with like-minded people. The company is reimagining the global living experience through their portfolio of tech-enabled branded residences that offer residents & guests a community-driven lifestyle, modern amenities such as co-working spaces, and the flexibility to live, work, travel anywhere.

Established in 2019, Stella Stays is present and growing rapidly in major cities across the Middle East, Europe and North America. The company’s proprietary technology empowers unmatched efficiency across real estate supply growth, interior design, pricing, economics, bookings, guest service, and property management. Stella Stays is the winner of the 2021 Stevie awards for the “Most Innovative Tech Start-up of The Year” and “Innovative Achievement in Sales” for its technology and revenue generation strategy, respectively.

Visit the company website at www.stellastays.com