Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of a deadline set by U.S. President ​Donald Trump ⁠on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key flashpoint in the Iran ‌war.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $4,646.69 per ounce by 0100 GMT, while U.S. gold ​futures for June delivery fell 0.2% to $4,674.40.

* Iran said on Monday it wanted a lasting ​end to ​its war with the U.S. and Israel, while resisting pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, even as Trump warned the country could ⁠be "taken out" if a deal is not reached by Tuesday night.

* The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote later in the day on a resolutionaimed at protecting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, though the ​measure has ‌been significantly watered-down after ⁠China, a veto-wielding ⁠member, opposed authorising the use of force.

* Oil prices extended gains and held above $110 ​a barrel as Trump raised his rhetoric against Iran.

* ‌Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett ⁠told CNBC on Monday he believed a "supply shock" in the U.S. economy caused by capital spending and productivity gains from artificial intelligence would allow the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

* In contrast, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee both see inflation as a far bigger problem than employment, underscoring their support for maintaining tighter monetary policy.

* Markets widely see no chances of a Fed rate cut this year, per CME's ‌FedWatch tool.

* Investors are also awaiting the minutes of ⁠the Fed's March policy meeting on Wednesday, while U.S. ​inflation indicators, including the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data on Thursday and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Friday, are expected to offer further direction.

* Spot silver fell 0.9% to $72.11 ​per ounce, ‌platinum shed 0.2% to $1,974.66 and palladium lost 0.6% to $1,476.27. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 US Durable Goods Feb 0830 UK Reserve ⁠Assets Total Mar 0830 UK S&P Global PMI: ​Comp - output Mar (Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)