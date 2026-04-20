Manama, Bahrain – stc pay Bahrain, Bahrain's most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, has recently joined the Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB). This membership marks a significant step for stc pay, enabling it to contribute actively to industry dialogue on policy, innovation, and best practices.

By joining BAB, stc pay aims to collaborate closely with banks and financial institutions, aligning with established standards in governance and compliance to support the objectives of the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Kingdom's broader Economic Vision 2030.

Metin Zavrak, CEO of stc pay Bahrain, commented, “We are honored that stc pay is now a member of the Bahrain Association of Banks, a respected institution at the heart of the Kingdom’s financial community. This membership is a testament to our commitment to working hand-in-hand with banks and regulators to build a strong, innovative, and inclusive financial ecosystem. We extend our sincere gratitude to BAB for their warm welcome and look forward to collaborating with our peers to drive the future of digital finance in Bahrain.”

This strategic move provides stc pay with access to invaluable knowledge-sharing platforms and partnership opportunities, further strengthening its capacity to deliver secure, customer-centric financial solutions. The collaboration between fintech leaders and established financial institutions is key to driving innovation and contributing to the national agenda of creating a cashless society.

Mrs. Zeeba Askar, Chief Executive Officer of BAB, stated: “We are delighted to welcome stc pay Bahrain to our growing community of financial leaders. Their membership underscores the important role that digital wallets and fintech innovators play in the evolution of the financial sector. We look forward to their active participation and contribution as we work together to enhance the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub for financial excellence.”