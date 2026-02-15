Manama, Bahrain – stc pay Bahrain, Bahrain's most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, and Al Haddad Motors, the esteemed authorized General Distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Bahrain, announced a strategic partnership. Coinciding with the auspicious month of Ramadan and stc pay’s 3rd anniversary, this collaboration is set to deliver an exceptional customer experience, including the opportunity to drive a luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

This strategic journey with Al Haddad Motors represents a significant milestone for stc pay Bahrain. The partnership integrates meaningful rewards into stc pay's innovative digital platform, while for Al Haddad Motors, it strengthens its connection with Bahrain’s growing community of digitally savvy consumers.

More than just a seasonal campaign, this collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term strategic relationship designed to continuously reward stc pay customers well beyond Ramadan, throughout the entire year. This alliance stands out as one of the first of its kind, uniquely bringing together a cutting-edge mobile wallet with an authorized General Distributor for a premium automotive brand like Mercedes-Benz.

Metin Zavrak, CEO of stc pay Bahrain, commented: "This strategic partnership with Al Haddad Motors is a testament to our commitment to weaving exceptional, tangible value into the daily financial lives of our customers. By uniting our innovative digital wallet with a prestigious brand like Mercedes-Benz, we are not only rewarding our users but also redefining what they can expect from their mobile wallet. This long-term collaboration is a cornerstone of our strategy to continuously enhance our ecosystem and deliver unparalleled experiences.”

Warren Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, Al Haddad Motors said: “We are pleased to collaborate with stc pay for this year’s Ramadan campaign. At Al Haddad Motors, we value partnerships that create meaningful engagement within our community. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences during the Holy Month”.

This collaboration emphasizes stc pay’s commitment to creating strong partnerships that consistently enrich customer experiences, introduce pioneering initiatives, and generate lasting value across its rapidly expanding ecosystem. Customers can look forward to a continuous array of rewarding partnerships, exclusive benefits, and exciting experiences in the months ahead, reiterating stc pay’s promise of rewarding them at every touchpoint.

stc pay continues to offer unique and innovative services that establish its position as a distinctive leader in Bahrain's dynamic financial market.