Spectators at the Formula 1 race will enjoy access to the best 5G network in terms of speed, data capacity and coverage at 100%.

Jeddah: stc Group, the engine of digital transformation, has provided the digital infrastructure for the 2024 edition of stc Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, as the official title sponsor. Formula 1 is a mega-event offering a global platform to demonstrate stc Group’s commitment to world-class connectivity.

stc Group sponsorship of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is yet another example of the limitless drive taking us to the future. Following the success of the 2023 edition, and through innovative technological solutions, stc has helped bring the race to life by providing racers and their teams with seamless data exchange and high-speed connectivity through best 5G network speed, up to 1.5 gigabits per second and data capacity, and 100% coverage through 18 fixed and portable 5G communication towers. This will ensure high-speed connectivity for contestants and attendees alike, whilst supporting seamless, real-time data exchange between the drivers and their engineering teams at exceptional speed and low latency rates.

The Group has partnered with Formula 1 since the inception of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. This sponsorship has showed stc’s commitment to achieving 2030 vison goals by digitally empowering Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. stc has brought Formula 1 to life with innovative, technological solutions, supporting seamless data exchange between racers and engineering teams with exceptionally high speeds.

Additionally, stc network and its advanced technologies will enable the sensors and electric components of F1 cars to transmit data between one another through integrated networker. stc Group’s 5G network also offers Formula 1 spectators and fans this same level of service, making this world-class event even more exciting and exhilarating.

About stc Group:

“stc group” is an engine of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises over 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.