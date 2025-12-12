Abu Dhabi – ONE Development, the next-generation real estate developer recognised for its design-driven and tech-integrated communities, has officially launched ONE Residence, in the capital that stands at the heart of its vision. This marks their first development in Abu Dhabi following the successful launch of Laguna Residence in Dubai. The announcement was made during an evening event held on December 9 at Emirates Palace, attended by high-net-worth investors, industry leaders and brand ambassador Amr Diab, underscoring the significance of the company’s entry into the capital.

Located on Al Reem Island, ONE Residence is a 31-storey Ai integrated residential tower and the first in the world to feature a fully integrated aerial mobility ecosystem. The development includes rooftop access for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and is engineered for autonomous passenger operations, featuring a VIP mode and an integrated logistics drone port for seamless last-mile deliveries. This unified aerial mobility ecosystem has been developed in collaboration with Advanced Mobility Hub, a member of Multi Level Group, and powered by VertiHub, the group’s vertical mobility solutions platform. The project reflects ONE Development’s commitment to delivering future-ready communities built around innovation and cutting-edge infrastructure.

The launch follows the company’s continued regional momentum, including its expansions in Egypt and Dubai, and reinforces its long-term strategy to develop next-generation destinations across high-growth markets. Speaking at the launch, Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development, said: “Bringing our first project to Abu Dhabi is a meaningful step for us. As an Emirati developer, building in the capital carries both pride and responsibility. ONE Residence represents our ambition to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s unique vision with developments that combine design, technology and quality in a way that genuinely enhances how people live.”

ONE Residence is designed around the dual rhythm of city life and waterfront calm. Set along the shores of Al Reem Island, the tower offers residents a location that balances access to Abu Dhabi’s cultural and commercial districts with the tranquillity of island living. The project introduces AI-enabled comfort, premium amenities and a curated lifestyle experience that aligns with the expectations of modern residents and investors.

The launch event highlighted ONE Development’s continued focus on innovation-led real estate and its vision to shape communities that reflect the region’s evolving aspirations. The presence of global music icon Amr Diab reinforces the company’s ongoing partnership across its hospitality and branded living portfolio, including the DO Hotels & Residences brand.

The introduction of ONE Residence marks a defining chapter in ONE Development’s growth within the UAE. With Abu Dhabi continuing to attract investors, residents and new lifestyle concepts, the project positions the company at the forefront of the emirate’s next phase of real estate transformation.

About ONE Development

ONE Development is a next-generation real estate developer redefining modern living and investment across the UAE, Egypt and beyond. Backed by Al Gebely Holding’s 43-year legacy, ONE Development operates with the agility of a tech firm and the vision of a global real estate and hospitality leader. By embedding AI, sustainability, and purposeful design into every project, they create intelligent, future-ready communities that reflect how people want to live, work, and invest in the world today and tomorrow.