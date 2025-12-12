The 23rd CGIAR System Council Meeting convenes international leaders in Abu Dhabi to address urgent global food system challenges, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to science-driven solutions.

As the region's first System Council donor member, the UAE is spearheading a global AI ecosystem for agricultural innovation, connecting cutting-edge research with real impact for farmers worldwide.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – In a historic moment for the region, the United Arab Emirates is hosting the Arabian Gulf’s first-ever CGIAR System Council Meeting, underscoring the country’s growing leadership in agricultural innovation and climate resilience. Held from the 10th to 11th of December, the 23rd System Council Meeting brings leading global donors, scientists, and policymakers to Abu Dhabi to address urgent global food system challenges challenges. The gathering marks a major milestone in the UAE’s commitment to advancing science-driven solutions and strengthening international cooperation to secure a more sustainable and resilient agricultural future.

As the first country in the Southwest Asia and North Africa region to become a core donor of the CGIAR system, the UAE is leveraging this strategic partnership to build a global AI ecosystem for agricultural innovation. This ecosystem connects advanced research and technology with real-world impact for smallholder farmers.

Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court and MD of 2PointZero, said: “Today marks a historic moment as CGIAR convenes its first System Council meeting in the Gulf region. By hosting this gathering, the UAE is bringing together leading voices in policy, science, and technology to accelerate international cooperation on food global systems development. Supported by our national AI ecosystem, we are turning innovation into practical solutions that strengthen farmers, advance shared progress, and shape a more secure future for all."

Ismahane Elouafi, Executive Managing Director of CGIAR, said: “CGIAR’s story is one of collaboration and shared purpose because no single country can solve today’s interconnected food and climate challenges alone. Partnerships like ours with the UAE help accelerate the delivery of innovations that reduce poverty, safeguard the planet, and lift millions out of hunger.”

The System Council serves as CGIAR’s strategic decision-making body, bringing together voting representatives from funding partners and developing nations. Guided by the CGIAR System Framework, its mandate is to review the system’s mission, strategy, and overall impact, set strategic direction, and ensure a high-performing global partnership capable of responding to the evolving needs of agricultural research for development.

Holding this meeting in Abu Dhabi created a timely opportunity to highlight the transformative work of Abu Dhabi’s AI Ecosystem for Global Agricultural Development, launched this week. This ecosystem brings together four core initiatives: the CGIAR AI Hub, the Institute for Agriculture and Artificial Intelligence at MBZUAI, AgriLLM, and AIM for Scale integrating research, technology, and global collaboration to accelerate impact for farmers worldwide.