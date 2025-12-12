Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Q Mobility has announced the commencement of the parking regulation in the Commercial Sectors of Mohamed Bin Zayed City, under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, starting Monday 15 December 2025. This initiative comes as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce illegal and random parking and to optimize traffic flow.

The first phase of the parking regulation in the Commercial Sectors of Mohamed Bin Zayed City covers: ME9, ME10, ME11, and ME12, ensuring optimal use of parking spaces and enhancing the user experience through organized and safe parking areas.

Q Mobility confirms that parking will be free during this phase.

The initiative aims to enhance community comfort, organization, and liveability in the Commercial Sectors of Mohamed Bin Zayed City.

