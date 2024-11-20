The MiSK Global Forum is the region’s largest youth forum, highlighting youth-led initiatives and emphasizing the importance of youth collaboration to drive innovation in the kingdom and beyond

At this year’s event, stc Group shone a spotlight on their successful incubation of innovative digital startups through the inspireU business accelerator and the impactU social accelerator.

Riyadh: stc Group, a leading digital enabler, has participated in the MiSK Global Forum, the region’s largest youth forum. As the event’s official digital enabler, stc Group showcased the inspireU business accelerator, which supports digital startups across the kingdom, and the impactU social accelerator, which incubates digital startups focusing on key areas relating to the kingdom’s sustainability.

The MiSK Global Forum, an annual flagship event from His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is dedicated to empowering and connecting young leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs globally. Taking place in Riyadh at Malfa Hall on 18 and 19 November, the MiSK Global Forum brought together over 150,000 attendees to collaborate and activate positive global change through innovation. This year’s theme, “By Youth, For Youth”, highlights the importance of youth-led initiatives, showcasing how young people can motivate and support one another to drive growth and innovation.

This year, stc Group featured a dedicated space to inspireU, the stc Group business accelerator which offers support to select high-potential digital startups with resources and mentorship in their early stages of establishment.

stc Group has also spotlighted their social accelerator, impactU. The program offers training and mentorship to entrepreneurs that align with stc Group’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). impactU brings over 40 mentors to train 15 incubated digital startups selected from a competitive application process, offering successful candidates a financial grant up to 100,000 SAR, free access to services from stc’s partners, as well as the opportunity to attend workshops and exhibitions. Together, impactU and inspireU highlight stc Group’s commitment to sustainable innovation and entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia.

The MiSK Global Forum has provided a platform for vibrant discussions, the exchange of ideas, and networking opportunities across a range of industries to nurture potential and activate innovation among the youth of Saudi Arabia. stc Group’s strategic partnership as the digital enabler of the MiSK Global Forum underscores the Groups commitment of powering youth initiatives to support the kingdom’s digital transformation in-line with Vision 2030 objectives.

stc Group is an enabler of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.