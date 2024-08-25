Riyadh: The stc Group’s Board of Directors has recommended increasing the annual cash dividends by 37.5%, from SAR 1.6 to SAR 2.2 per share annually, raising the total amount from SAR 8 billion to SAR 11 billion over the next three years.

The dividend distribution policy will be presented to stc’s General Assembly at its next meeting, the date of which will be announced later.

This recommendation is based on the group’s solid financial position and exceptional operational performance, supported by stc’s strategy focused on continued expansion and growth.