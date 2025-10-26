Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has won two prestigious titles from the MEA Business Technology Achievement Awards 2025. The company received the AI and Machine Learning Customer Experience Excellence Achievement Award for its AI powered customer experience assurance framework, and the Software Exceptional Products and Services Achievement Award for its Convergent Billing System project. These initiatives have redefined how stc Bahrain manages network performance and delivers billing services, setting new standards for speed, reliability and transparency.

The AI and Machine Learning Customer Experience Excellence Achievement Award recognizes stc Bahrain’s deployment of an AI powered assurance framework that proactively monitors and manages network performance. By integrating real time topology discovery, cross domain fault correlation and predictive analytics, the system resolves issues faster, prevents service disruptions and ensures a consistent high-quality experience for customers, particularly in Fixed Wireless Access services.

The Software Exceptional Products and Services Achievement Award honors stc Bahrain’s Convergent Billing System project, which replaced multiple legacy charging and billing systems with a unified cloud native Digital Billing and Revenue Management platform. This transformation simplified IT architecture, reduced operational costs, accelerated product launches and provided customers with greater transparency, personalization and control over their services.

Ahmed Al Sharif, Chief Technology & Digital Office at stc Bahrain, commented, “This double recognition reflects our strategic focus on innovation that delivers real value to our customers. The AI powered assurance framework, and the convergent billing system are not just technology projects, they are transformational initiatives that enhance service quality, improve efficiency and reinforce our position as a leader in the region’s digital future."

By delivering these award-winning solutions, stc Bahrain continues to lead digital transformation in the Kingdom and the wider region. Through the integration of advanced technology and a customer first approach, the company is shaping the future of telecom services, ensuring they meet the demands of today while anticipating the opportunities of tomorrow.