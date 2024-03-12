Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind instant mobile SIM activation service using AI face recognition technology. This latest pioneering technology-driven solution from stc Bahrain will revolutionize the customer experience by offering a seamless digital journey powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and eSIM technology. Most importantly, it will significantly contribute to taking forward Bahrain’s digital transformation agenda in line with Kingdom’s 2030 economic vision.

stc Bahrain's new AI-powered solution is easy, secure, and eco-friendly. It offers subscribers the flexibility to activate their mobile SIM instantly by capturing a live photo using their smartphone's camera for identity verification. This ensures a secure and hassle-free activation process while eliminating the need for physical documents and time-consuming verification processes. This customer-centric initiative is made possible through e-KYC journeys, which streamline the verification process and enable instant activation of mobile SIMs using Artificial Intelligence and eSIM technology.

The implementation of stc Bahrain’s new AI-powered instant mobile SIM activation solution has been made possible by the forward-thinking approach and collaborative efforts of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). The extensive support of the TRA has enabled this significant technological leap for Bahrain. With technologically advanced initiatives such as these, stc Bahrain strives to deliver more innovative solutions that will further enrich the customer experience and enhance Bahrain’s digital journey.

"stc Bahrain is proud to be the first telecom operator to use AI facial recognition technology, solidifying Bahrain’s position in technology and innovation excellence," said Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain CEO. "We extend our gratitude to the TRA especially for their support in making this happen."

"The new service redefines the mobile SIM activation experience for our customers," added Eng. Nezar Banabeela. "By leveraging AI face recognition technology and eSIM capabilities, our existing and new subscribers can get an eSIM number online and activate it without visiting any stc outlet. Our aim is to empower customers by offering a seamless digital experience that enhances convenience and efficiency.”

Through the My stc BH application, customers can purchase a new SIM card and download it instantly. The application enables users to choose their favorite number and preferred mobile plan, and complete the process in a few minutes in a smooth and secure manner, eliminating the need to visit any physical branch or wait for a delivery agent to come and authenticate/register their fingerprint.

The digitized registration process using Artificial Intelligence for new mobile connections will help customers join stc services at any time and from anywhere within the kingdom of Bahrain.

For more information about stc Bahrain's instant mobile SIM activation using AI face recognition technology, please visit the My stc BH application.

