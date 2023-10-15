Manama, Bahrain: Advancing Bahrain’s telecommunications landscape by consistently introducing new and innovative technologies, stc Bahrain announces the launch of a ground-breaking telecom solution, 3CC (Three-Component-Carrier) capabilities. This is a significant leap forward for stc Bahrain as the first telecom operator to successfully test-launch its 5G 3CC technology. The innovation will play a pivotal role in the advancement of Bahrain’s digital infrastructure, building a digital ecosystem that guarantees superior connectivity and elevated network performance.

Currently deployed in the residential area of East Hidd, the 3CC technology is set to revolutionize the way customers experience 5G that is not only faster but also more reliable and resilient. With its enhanced throughput capabilities, stc subscribers can experience a download speed of up to 2.5 Gbps on their 5G 3CC-enabled devices. This is one out of many technological enhancement initiatives planned which bring stc one step closer towards its 5G Advance network ambition. The advanced technology will be distributed across the Kingdom in accordance to the development plans of the company.

stc Bahrain’s cutting-edge network equipped to deploy its 3CC capabilities across its wide system, the technology is prepared to meet the increasing demands of today’s data-centric environment. It has the capabilities to improve the 5G download and upload speeds by 55% with seamless video streaming, online gaming and more. Moreover, this will set the foundation for various vertical communication requirements with a consistent and high-quality user experience.

Commenting on the technological breakthrough, Eng. Ahmed Alsharif, stc Bahrain Chief Technology & Digital Officer said, “We are excited about the potential this technology brings and how it enables us to lay a strong foundation for a robust and high-speed infrastructure that aligns seamlessly with Bahrain’s ambitious digital transformation agenda.”

“As we continue to adapt to the evolving needs of today’s connected world, the introduction of 3CC capabilities underscores our commitment to push boundaries to deliver the best telecom services to our customers while empowering them to stay connected like never before, ” he added further.

For more information, please contact: Ghadeer Alaradi: 1756 1716 ghadeer.alaradi@ogilvy.com