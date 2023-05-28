Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain partnered with Al Areen Wildlife Park as part of its Trees for Life initiative, which aims to increase the number of green spaces in the Kingdom. The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of Shaikh Mishal bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Acting Director of Al Areen Park and Shaikh Zeyad Bin Faisal Al Khalifa, stc Bahrain Chief of Governmental Affairs Officer and staff members.

Commenting on the partnership, Shaikh Zeyad Bin Faisal Al Khalifa said: “Our partnership with Al Areen Wildlife Park is in line with the Kingdom's pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, and reveals stc Bahrain's commitment to promote sustainable practices, spread environmental awareness, and reduce air pollution. The partnership will ensure stc’s support for afforestation in Al Areen Park and Reserve through programs such as building three nurseries and planting more than 20,000 desert trees.”

“Our partnership aligns with Bahrain's environmental protection efforts to ensure a sustainable future for future generations. Joining efforts with partners from both public and private sectors, we hope to continue spreading environmental awareness and achieving a sustainable future for years to come," Shaikh Zeyad continued.

Shaikh Mishal bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Acting Director of Al Areen Park and Reserve, praised the continued efforts of stc Bahrain in supporting environmental projects through national initiatives that aspire for a greener Bahrain, ultimately to reach environmental stability and sustainability.

"We at Al Areen Park and Reserve are keen to implement and support this joint national project (Trees for Life), which helps to expand greenery and increase societal awareness around afforestation as an essential element in preserving and sustaining the environment for future generations. All of which is in line with the commitment of the Kingdom of Bahrain to reach net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2060,” Sheikh Mishal bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa added.

The Kingdom's largest afforestation campaign organized by stc Bahrain, Trees for Life, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for the Environment and Ministry of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs, completed its first phase in beginning of 2023, planting 35,000 trees across the Kingdom with 13 partners across private and public sectors in Bahrain.