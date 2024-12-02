Manama, Bahrain – Taking a bold step forward to mark Bahraini Women’s Day, stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced the formation of its Women's Empowerment Committee. This initiative is a symbolic gesture and a tangible commitment to the empowerment and advancement of women within the organization and beyond.

The committee will focus on identifying and addressing obstacles to gender equality, attracting, and supporting women at all levels, raising awareness about unconscious bias, recommending policy changes, and providing resources for women’s professional growth and success.

Chief Human Resources Officer, Eng. Fahad Alowaini commented, "Empowering women is a crucial component in building a robust and innovative organization. This committee will play a pivotal role in initiating positive change, both within stc Bahrain and in the wider community."

In celebration of Bahraini Women’s Day, the committee has collaborated with leading Bahraini businesswomen to host a special event for its female community. This event marks the launch of a series of initiatives designed to fulfil the committee's objectives and enhance the role of women in the workplace.

stc Bahrain is committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women in the workplace. The establishment of the Women's Empowerment Committee is a testament to stc Bahrain's commitment to a diverse and inclusive work environment.

