Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has launched its newest outlet at Marassi Galleria Mall to cater to its growing customer base in Bahrain. Expanding its footprint across the Kingdom, stc Bahrain now operates 21 retail outlets.

The new outlet is in line with the company’s plans to continue growing its presence in the Kingdom. The stc outlet at Marassi Galleria Mall will serve as a one-stop shop that offers a wide range of the latest stc products and services. This includes Postpaid, Prepaid, Broadband, Devices, and Insurance products, as well as smartphones, tablets, electronics, accessories, and more.

To enhance customer accessibility to stc's products and services, the stc outlet at Marassi Galleria Mall will introduce a comprehensive range of customer-centric payment options, including Self Service Machines (SSMs) and payment terminals. These self-service payment channels guarantee swift and efficient transactions, elevating the overall customer experience to unprecedented levels.

The stc Marassi Galleria Mall outlet will be open to serve customers from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, seven days a week.

